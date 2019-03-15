BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School is proud to announce the hiring of Kelly Trayah and Toni Poalino to take over the varsity softball program heading into the 2019 season. Trayah and Poalino are well versed in the sport of softball, both having backgrounds in coaching and playing themselves. Otter Valley is excited to have them push for the continued success of the program.
The Otters will open the season on April 5, hosting Springfield.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Rotary Classic March 23
Four members of the Rutland High School girls hockey team will compete at next Saturday’s (March 23) 35th annual Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic at the Essex Skating Facility. Goalie Amy Howard, forward Brianna Beauchamp and defensemen Ella Beraldi and Maggie Schillinger will play for the Austin Conference when it takes on the Harris Conference in the first of two senior all-star games at 4 p.m. The boys game will follow at 6:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FRIDAY
Castleton swept
in Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia — It was a tough Friday for the Castleton University baseball team with 8-6, 17-2 losses to Apprentice and Tufts, respectively, in a split twinbill.
Four Spartans errors led to four unearned runs in the opener, where CU’s Jacob Nadeau absorbed the loss in relief. Tufts pounded out 17 hits to Castleton’s eight in the nightcap, including two home runs. Starter Cameron Goulet took the loss in Game 2.
Castleton fell to 5-6 and will face St. Vincent’s in a single Saturday game.
None of Friday’s woes affected the hitting stroke of Davis Mikell, last week’s Division III hitter of the week. The Spartans first baseman went 3-for-3 and 2-4 in the twinbill with an RBI.
Deagan Polard had two hits and two RBI in game one for the Spartans and Mitch Caron two hits and one driven in.
THURSDAY
Spartans rally
past Apprentice
HAMPTON, Va. — Mitchell Caron’s second home run of the season put Castleton ahead early on, but the Spartans were forced to rally late to earn the 4-2 victory against the Apprentice School at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening.
Castleton ran its winning streak to four games as it improved to 5-4, raising its winning percentage above .500 for the first time since the first game of the season. Apprentice fell to 9-5.
Knotted at 2-2 heading to the top of the ninth, Castleton struck for two and did not look back. Matt Jackson started the action with a single to left that dropped at the charging outfielder’s toes. Pat Mumford followed with a well-placed bunt — meant as a sacrifice — that wrong-footed the pitcher and earned him a base knock. Out of the leadoff spot, Deagan Poland moved the runners over with a bunt to make it second and third with one gone.
Stepping into the box following a pitching change, Davis Mikell saw a plethora of fastballs, fouling off multiple pitches. Refusing to chase the outside bait, Mikell got under a pitch just enough to loft it into left near the foul line. Following the catch, Jackson raced home to give the Spartans their first lead since early in the contest. Not done, Castleton scored one more as Dillon Benham picked up an RBI single with a ball that tailed to toward the gap in right field to score Mumford and make it 4-2.
Andy Kenosh threw the eighth and was the pitcher of record to earn the win, while Mikell entered in the ninth to pick up his third save of the season.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Union 18, Castleton 3
SCHNECTADY, New York — MK McIntyre had six goals in Union’s 18-3 romp over Castleton in women’s lacrosse Friday, dropping Castleton to 1-2 on the year.
Abbie Lesure had two goals and Emma Best the for the Spartans. CU goalie Raven Payne had six stops and Samantha Hebb two.
The Spartans will visit the University of New England on Sunday.
WOMEN’S SKIING
Spartans place five
on all-America team
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — The Castleton University women’s alpine skiing team followed up a second-place finish in the giant slalom on Tuesday with a second-place finish in the slalom at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships at Snow King Mountain Resort on Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans sat comfortably in second place with a time of 5:18.13, more than 17 seconds ahead of St. Olaf College, which finished with a team time of 5:35.78. Sierra Nevada College claimed the slalom title with a combined time of 5:05.62.
Karoline Rettenbacher led the way with a fourth-place time of 1:43.07, missing out on the podium by just .43 seconds across her two runs. Li Aunes finished in eighth place with a combined time of 1:47.22, followed by Kylie Mackie in ninth place at 1:47.73.
Linn Ljungemo and Kirsten Kruk finished back-to-back for Castleton, with Ljungemo laying down the ninth-best second run of the day to place 12th overall with a time of 1:47.85. Kruk finished with the seventh-best second run of the day to finish in 13th, closing her collegiate career with a combined time of 1:47.96.
All five racers for Castleton earned All-America accolades on the day for placing inside the top-15 after dominant performances, adding to the four All-America honors from Tuesday’s giant slalom. In addition, Rettenbacher, Mackie, Kruk and Ljunegmo earned combined All-America recognition for their performance across the two races on the week.
VT. HALL OF FAME
Tickets on sale for
Hall of Fame dinner
Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration. The seventh event will be held Saturday, April 13, at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel in South Burlington.
The event starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with the induction ceremony following dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $75 per person and tables for 10 are available. To arrange for tickets, please log on to the hall’s official website at: www.vermontsportshall.com or e-mail the VSHOF at vermontsportshall@gmail.com
The seventh class of inductees World Cup champion and Olympic moguls skier Ann Battelle; state high school and NCAA hockey championship coach Bill Beaney; Mal Boright, a legendary journalist and a founder of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame; softball standout and pro baseball player, Elizabeth Burnham; four-time Olympic Nordic skier Larry Damon; stock car champion Harmon ‘Beaver’ Dragon; field hockey star Jenny Everett; football and track star Jeff Hughes; basketball legends Layne Higgs and Rich Tarrant; Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Ross Powers; record-setting state amateur golfer Holly Reynolds; and Olympic alpine skier Tiger Shaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.