The free throw line can be a solitary place, just ask Rutland boys basketball’s Maddox Traynor.
All eyes were on Traynor as he stepped to the charity stripe in the closing minute of the Raiders’ matchup against rival Brattleboro with his team down one point.
The MSJ transfer calmly knocked down the first and hit the second to secure a 47-46 Rutland win.
Just before those crucial free throws, Traynor was at the center of the game’s action. He was fouled with the Raiders down two and failed to tie the game by missing the second of his two free throws, but he made up for it with a steal on the inbound pass to set up his game-winning shots.
The pressure doesn’t get to the junior. He’s been in these situations many times before.
“I think the same thing every time I’m at the line,” Traynor said. “I think like I’m alone in the gym, no pressure. It’s never pressure for me. This is my third year playing varsity, so it’s not much different for me.”
Traynor was strong all night long for Rutland, notching a team-high 14 points. He did well to get to the basket for easy buckets and he knocked down a pair of crucial 3s.
“(Maddox) did a really good job all night of being more aggressive,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood. “It’s been a bit of an adjustment coming over (from MSJ), but he’s really settling into his own. The more he does that, the better he’s going to be and the better, we’re going to be.”
The Raiders struggled a bit to start the game, not scoring for the first few minutes of the first. Brattleboro rushed out to a 5-0 lead.
A nice look into the post found Malik Hendrickson and he put the Raiders on the board midway through the first.
The Colonels took a 9-6 lead into the second.
Both teams found a better offensive flow in the second quarter and the game remained air tight for most of the frame.
Jevan Valente made the most of his minutes off the bench and provided a quality post presence.
Valente scored six points in the quarter and grabbed a handful of rebounds.
Valente and Hendrickson made for a nice duo on the boards.
“Jevan did a nice job of stepping in and giving us a presence in the post, which isn’t really something we’ve had a lot of,” Wood said. “He looked really comfortable and he battled.”
“Malik just battles every night. He’s the heart and soul. You’re always going to get whatever you need from him,” Wood said.
The Raiders weren’t perfect in the rebounding game and did leave some offensive rebounds for the Colonels and that allowed Brattleboro to take a one-point lead into the half.
Rutland’s defense stepped up in a big way to start the third, not allowing any Colonel points for a good portion of the quarter.
The Raiders used a 6-0 run to grab the lead and outscored Brattleboro 12-6 heading into the fourth.
Both teams came out hot offensively in the fourth, but the turnover bug soon hit Rutland and the Colonels quickly went on an 8-0 run.
The Raiders cleaned up their play from there and eventually pulled out a quality Southern Vermont League win. Rutland has struggled early in the season to finish out games. Getting the job done against a quality Brattleboro team that has competed well with the best teams in the state is a big confidence boost for the Raiders.
“We thought we were heading down the same road when they took the lead, but we just talked about getting the next play,” Wood said. “We were able to get a stop, get a bucket, get a steal and a couple free throws. Those are the things we haven’t been able to do early in the season. It shows our growth.”
“The second win of the year, we needed this one,” Traynor said. “We’re getting better as we go.”
The Raiders improve to 2-3 and host cross-town rival MSJ on Tuesday night.
