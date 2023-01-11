The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team was coming off a disappointing effort the last time out. Senior Owen Traynor was determined to make sure that wouldn't happen again.
Traynor had a career night, dropping a school record 53 points in an 89-45 win against Windsor at McDonough Gymnasium.
"Owen played a heck of a game. He shot the ball well and did a bunch of scoring, but he kept moving. That's how he got open looks," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. "He set screens and made good passes. We've been harping on in practice to make good passes."
"My teammates helped me get there. I couldn't have done it without them," Traynor said.
It was clear from the opening tip that this was going to be Traynor's night. The Mounties jumped out to a 15-1 lead with all 15 points coming from the senior sharpshooter.
By quarter's end, Traynor had 18 points, and by half's end, he had 34 points. Windsor did a good job of adjusting defensively, limiting Traynor's touches in the second half, but he still found a way to keep his hot night going.
Traynor was scoring in all different ways. He hit eight 3s, got to the rim at will and was automatic at the line for much of the night.
Behind Traynor's scoring, Keegan Greeley added 13 points. Center Dezmond Krakowka was a force on the glass, pulling in 13 rebounds.
MSJ pushed out to a 25-point lead at the half, a hole that would be much too large for the Yellow Jackets to climb out of.
Windsor's Maison Fortin did everything he could to keep the Yellow Jackets afloat, scoring 29 points, including a third quarter where had a trio of 3s.
After him, it fell to an 8-point effort from Corey Lockwood.
The Yellow Jackets (3-5) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and the challenges don't stop coming, as they host undefeated Fair Haven on Friday.
Wednesday's game was a much-needed reset for MSJ (5-2) after only putting up 37 points in the last game against a good Brattleboro team.
"The Brattleboro game, we didn't shoot well and we didn't play well," Charbonneau said. "We had some turnovers and decided we need to flip a switch. We need to make sure we're efficient offensively and we're not turning the ball over."
The Mounties will need to be playing at a high level when some of Division II's elite pop up on their schedule.
Following a rivalry matchup with Otter Valley on Saturday, two-time defending champion Montpelier comes to town next week. A pair of games apiece with Fair Haven and Hartford, with one loss between them, also looms on the back half of the schedule.
MSJ's game against Otter Valley tips off at 2:30 p.m. at the House of Noise in Brandon on Saturday,
