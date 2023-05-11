Rutland High senior baseball player Hunter Tremblay will never forget the day of Sept. 18, 2021. He also will always recall the day of May 11, 2023.
He will remember the latter one much more fondly.
Tremblay pitched the first inning of Rutland's 5-1 victory over Bellows Falls. It was the first time he had played in a baseball game since that September day of 2021.
"It felt really nice. I had not stepped foot on a baseball field since the accident," Tremblay said.
The first pitch of the game was a strike to Bellows Falls Jamison Nystrom. That had to be a moment that will be etched in Tremblay's memory bank for all time.
The right-hander's left arm is still broken and has seven screws holding it together.
He is not allowed to hit which is why Greg Olson came on to pitch for Rutland to start the second inning.
A car went over the center line on Route 7 and struck Tremblay's vehicle. The community rallied around Tremblay but it is doubtful that anything could have lifted him up quite like his inning on the mound on Thursday.
"He has been through a ton and for him to do that today was outstanding," Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer said.
Cole Moore ripped a double in the left-center gap that scored Jesse Darrell for the only run off Tremblay and the Terriers' final run of the day.
The Rutlanders tied it in the bottom of the inning. Aaron LeFrancois singled and stole second. Tyler Weatherhogg fouled out but the fielder stepped over the out-of-play line after making the catch so LeFrancois was awarded third base. He scored from there on Cam Rider's sacrifice fly to deep left.
BF pitcher Teron Fletcher struggled with his control a bit in the second when he walked Hudson Branchaud and hit Stefano Falco with a pitch. Branchaud was able to get to third and scored on Sam Arnold's ground out.
Branchaud singled down the left line and eventually scored on Falco's single.
Rutland added on in the fifth, scoring twice. Weatherhogg reached on an error and Rider drew a walk. Weatherhogg dashed home on Chase de Castro's ground out and Rider scored on Mike Schillinger's booming triple.
Olson was effective for Rutland, striking out four during his four scoreless innings.
Quin Warner-Hall worked the final two innings and ended the game with a strikeout.
Jake Moore pitched the final inning for the Terriers who fell to 6-5.
The Terriers only had three base hits and Cole Moore had two of them.
The Rutland team is 4-6 and on a roll. This was its third consecutive victory.
They try to extend that streak on Saturday at Giorgetti Park but the obstacle is an imposing one with 9-2 Mount Anthony the opponent.
There was some outstanding defense played with Rider making a couple of nice running catches in center and Schilinger nearly making the play of the day but it was ruled that he had trapped the hard sinking line drive in left.
"You have got to score runs," Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby said.
"And we just made too many mental mistakes."
It was Senior Day at Giorgetti Park. Weatherhogg, Schillinger, Falco and Tremblay were honored prior to the game.
All contributed significantly. Schillinger was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Weatherhogg had a couple of stolen bases and scored a run and Falco had the unusual stat line of being 1-for-1 and was hit hit twice by a pitch.
But it is doubtful anyone will remember his Senior Day better than Tremblay. It was a comeback story that stood for perseverance and grit.
