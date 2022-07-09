The Rutland swim team welcomed many teams to White Memorial Pool for the Rutland Sprints meet on Saturday.
Three meet records fell at the event. Brattleboro swim team's Will Hill broke two records, setting top new marks in the boys 15-16 year old 50 yard backstroke (27.27 seconds), breaking Aiden St. Peter's record, and the 50 butterfly (25.26), topping Bailey Peters' mark. The other record was set in the girls 13-14 50 back, where Quechee's Elizabeth Staats (31.26) broke Grace L. Scibetta's record.
Outside of Hill and Staats' record runs in the 50 back, Brattleboro won three of the other three races in that discipline. Makenna Huot edged Killington Sharks veteran Heidi Alt by 0.42 seconds in the girls 17-18 race and Elliott Murray edged Rutland's Ethan Courcelle in the boys 17-18 race.
The other Brattleboro win came from Avery Richardson who won by more than two seconds in the girls 11-12 race.
Quechee got a second win in the 50 back in the boys 11-12 race, where Logan Jones won in 32.58 seconds.
Killington's Sophia Nisimblat won the girls 15-16 race in 30.89 seconds and Upper Valley Rapids' Gabriel Clerkin won the boys 13-14 race.
The younger swimmers took part in the 25 back, where the Manchester Tritons picked up three wins. Manchester's Andrew Torba won the 9-10 boys race in 18.18 seconds, the only swimmer under 20 seconds. Jax Torba took a comfortable win in the 8-and-under boys race and Cecilia Hornby won the girls 6U race.
Upper Valley won two of the 25 back races. Sabine Fiset won by three seconds in the girls 8U race and Wallace Cox took the boys 6U race uncontested. Brattleboro won the girls 9-10 race with Merritt Goodell finishing in 19.99 seconds, winning by 0.06 seconds.
Brattleboro had another great showing in the 50 breaststroke, winning five of the eight races.
Huot won the girls 17-and-over race in 35.30 seconds, beating Connecticut River Valley's Ari Cioffi by less than a second. Liza Leach won the girls 15-16 race and Keni Taylor won the girls 13-14 race, both in close fashion. Hill won comfortably in the boys 15-16 race and Richardson did the same in the girls 11-12 race.
Rutland's Griffin Taylor finished in a close second in the boys 13-14 race to Clerkin, who finished in 35.82 seconds.
The CRV Stingrays' Miles Garvin took a multiple-second win in the boys 17-and-over race and Manchester's William Mair won comfortably in the boys 11-12 race.
The Tritons won two of the four 25 breaststroke races. Jax Torba edged the Rapids' Cox by 0.41 seconds in the boys 8U race and Andrew Torba outdid CRV's Ollie Lord by 0.53 seconds in the boys 9-10 race.
Brattleboro's Harper Murray won the girls 9-10 race and Quechee's Ava R. Lombardi won the girls 8U race.
Hill's record-breaking performance paced a great effort by the Brattleboro team in the 50 butterfly. Hill won the boys 15-16 race by more than two seconds.
The closest race of the bunch came at boys 17-and-over, where Brattleboro's Elliott Murray edged Rutland's Ethan Courcelle by 0.04 seconds with a time of 29.04 seconds.
Other Brattleboro wins came from Huot in the girls 17-and-over, Keni Taylor win the girls 13-14 and Richardson in the girls 11-12.
Nismblat picked up her second win of the day for the Sharks with a time of 29.29 seconds in the girls 15-16 race, while Clerkin won the boys 13-14 race and Jones won the boys 11-12 race.
The Torbas were winners once again for Manchester in the 25 fly. Andrew Torba won the boys 9-10 race and Jax Torba won the boys 8U race. Lombardi picked up another win for Quechee in the girls 8U race and Upper Valley's Sela Balkcom grabbed a close win in the girls 9-10 race.
Rutland took two of the 50 freestyle races. Griffin Taylor held off a strong push by Clerkin to win the boys 13-14 race in 26.33 seconds. Courcelle won the boys 17-and-over race and his was even closer, besting Garvin by 0.03 seconds finishing in 26.64 seconds.
Hill, Huot, Kali Taylor and Richardson won for Brattleboro in the 50 free. Kali Taylor's time of 27.21 seconds beat out Nisimblat by 0.04 seconds, while Huot's win came by less than a second over Cioffi. Staats and Jones won for Quechee in the discipline.
Upper Valley won three of the 25 free races. Elliott Osterberg won the boys 9-10 race in 16.73 seconds, winning by 0.42 seconds. The Rapids had comfortable wins from Fiset in the girls 8U race and Cox in the boys 6U race.
Manchester's Jax Torba won the boys 8U and Clara Mair won the girls 6U races, while Brattleboro's Goodell won the girls 9-10 race.
