WEST RUTLAND — It was a clear mismatch when Twinfield visited West Rutland for the Division IV softball playdowns but the season was more than about winning to the very young Trojans.
"We based this whole season on having fun," said Trojans coach Julia Kearney after her team's 24-5 loss to the No. 2 Golden Horde on Thursday. "We're just learning and focusing on the positives instead of all the other stuff."
All the other stuff was 14 walks and five errors and the Golden Horde was more than happy to take advantage of both. But the Trojans, who are all eighth-, ninth- and 10th-graders but for one senior and one junior, were upbeat to the end and scored their five runs in the last two innings.
While the No. 7, 2-14 Trojans are planning for the future, the future is now for 16-1 Westside, which has legitimate state championship hopes. The Horde batted around four times but there was no intent to pile on as coach Laurie Serrani, who had three starters on the bench as play began, used 16 players in all.
Westside scored nine players who walked and was very patient against soft-tossing Ady Bar, who was very inconsistent finding the strike zone. Yet the Horde picked out 14 good pitches for base hits.
"I'd rather they used today to try new things like footwork and hitting to right field," said Serrani before being informed of her team's hit total. "We hit a lot of balls hard but we hit a lot right at people. We need to hit the ball in gaps."
Nevertheless Bar's serves were a good warmup for Westside's next opponent; they will face the winner of Friday's Black River-Proctor game and both have pitchers who do not bring heat.
Westside scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, nine in the third and five in the fourth for a 24-0 lead.
Winning pitcher Elizabeth Bailey had two hits and drove in four runs to lead a parade of plate stars. Kiera Pipeling had three hits and an RBI, Kasey Serrani two hits and two RBI, Rebecca DeKalb three hits and three RBI, Madison Guay two hits and two RBI and Kiana Grabowski a hit and two RBI.
Delaney Fowler and Dyllynn Burton had two hits each and Fowler drove in two runs for the Trojans.
The game might have served as a microcosm of the Twinfield season; the Trojans started very shaky and finished well and a defense that looked porous early performed well late. In the fifth Fowler made a stab of a hard grounder and turned it into an out at first and Bar handled two hotshots up the middle, a liner and the other a hard grounder. The Trojans even turned a double play in the sixth to end the inning.
But there was no stopping West Rutland, which won its sixth in a row on its senior day.
"Obviously there have been a lot of ups and downs," said Kearney, whose team has given up 21 or more runs 11 times, "but every player has improved tremendously."
NOTES: Twinfield had to hustle to get in its pregame warmups as the Trojans' bus did not pull into the West Rutland parking lot until 18 minutes before the scheduled 4:30 p.m. start. The teams were set to go at 4:30 but the umpiring crew detected an imbalance in the pitching circle. Westside assistant coach Carl Serrani drove out a Kubota tractor and dragged around the pitcher's mound to erase the circle, and it was then re-chalked to regulation specifications. After all that, the game started at 4:43 p.m. and took 2:20 to complete.
