Bridport, Vermont bills itself as the only Bridport, USA. And one of its residents is now the only 2021 Rutland Herald Driver of the Year.
Troy Audet has been selected for the honor of the only driver of year for the 2021 season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway — the honor goes to just one driver across all divisions.
Audet piloted a car in the Mini-Sprint division for two years. He was having fun with it but something was missing.
“It was pretty much just pushing the pedal down. I was looking for something more, a car I actually had to drive,” Audet said.
That meant a move up to the Limited Sportsman class this season and it did not take him long to master his new car.
“I forget which week it was but the first time I had a top-three finish, I got the confidence that I could do well in this division. That week really turned the season around,” Audet said.
One year, one track championship.
That means it is time to move on again. He will be climbing up to the Sportsman division in 2022 where he will be competing against some very talented drivers including his uncle Todd Stone and cousin Justin Stone, Todd’s son.
“It is going to be fun, all of us out there competing against one another in three different cars. We will race each other hard, that’s for sure,” Audet said.
Audet lives on a dairy farm in Bridport where it only takes him about 30 minutes to get to Devil’s Bowl.
When he was younger, he and some friends would go down to the Bowl and sit in Turn 4.
“We said, we should race here someday,” Audet said.
Then it happened, with that first foray into racing in the Bowl’s Mini-Sprint division.
“It really started on a whim,” Audet said.
Audet relishes the camaraderie of Devil’s Bowl.
“I love that it is local racing and everyone is friendly,” he said.
Audet won the track title by earning six victories and posting 13 top-five finishes in his 22 starts. That consistency earned him 974 points to 933 for Middlebury’s Austin Comes.
Following the track title comes one more honor — the 2021 Rutland Herald Driver of the Year.
Time to move up.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.