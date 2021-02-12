The National Hockey League’s Atlanta Flames were the butt of jokes, a much disdained franchise in the eyes of many hockey fans.
Not so fast, says Clayton Trutor, who teaches online classes postgraduate classes for Norwich University.
Trutor believes the scorn for Atlanta’s former team is undeserved and hopes his book ”Loserville”: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta and How Atlanta Remade Professional Sports will affirm the love affair the city had for its Flames and the professionalism and savvy of the people in the organization.
The book, roughly 400 pages, will be available in September.
Trutor’s family has Rutland County roots. His mother Kathy Champine was a Mount St. Joseph graduate and father Barry Trutor graduated from Fair Haven.
A book about Atlanta’s professional sports team and Trutor, a Rice Memorial and University of Vermont graduate, might seem an odd match but there is a well-traveled path to the venture.
Trutor became enamored of writing early. Manfred Hummel, a teacher at Rice, saw that Trutor had a love of writing and some potential to do something with it. He cultivated that passion in Trutor.
“He was the best teacher I ever had,” Trutor said.
“I was fortune to go to Rice, UVM and Boston College (graduate school). They were all topnotch. I feel like I hit the jackpot.”
He became interested in American culture and urban growth at Boston College.
“I was looking for something to bring them together,” Trutor said.
He thought that the subject of the relocation of professional sports franchise would make for an interesting book. He chose to explore the cities of St. Louis, Atlanta, Phoenix and Cleveland.
He began the project in 2012 and by 2013, discovered the topic was unwieldy and that he would better be served by narrowing its focus.
Atlanta had appeal because it was serving as the model for southern cities in attracting teams.
Prior to 1965, Atlanta had no professional sports teams and by 1972 the city had one in each of the major sports.
“Atlanta has a long history of being able to sell itself to outsiders,” Trutor said.
He did exhaustive research. Trutor spent several weeks in Atlanta, for one thing. He felt it was essential to learn the city that he writing about.
The people made him feel welcome, turning it into an experience that was not only fruitful but fun.
An Atlanta resident Marshall Solomon spent seven hours driving him around one day, showing Trutor every important landmark and spot of any importance in the city.
Trutor also spent time at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. He found the collection of newspapers there to be invaluable.
“I wanted to know what the newspapers in places like Milwaukee and St. Louis were saying about Atlanta trying to lure their teams,” he said.
“The Library of Congress was one-stop shopping for all of that.”
Most baseball fans are aware that the Braves relocated from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966 but it is less well-known that Atlanta made a run at St. Louis’ football team in 1965 and 1966.
One of the most thrilling events of Trutor’s research was getting to interview one of his heroes, Hall of Fame sportswriter Frank Deford.
Deford impressed on Trutor just how important the Braves were to Milwaukee. He told him stories of the laundromats fighting over who would do the Braves’ laundry and how important it was to car dealers that the great slugger Eddie Mathews drive their car.
Back to the Flames and what Trutor feels is an unfair portrayal of that franchise.
“Atlanta fans embraced that team. The support was remarkable,” Trutor said.
He also said the organization had a keen eye for talent and put a strong team on the ice.
The events, he said, that led to the Flames leaving the city were mainly related to the personal financial problems of Tom Cousins, the real estate developer who had also brought the NBA’s Hawks to Atlanta from St. Louis.
Atlanta’s professional sports teams have boasted so many luminaries from Hank Aaron to Dominique Wilkins to Tommy Nobis to Chipper Jones.
Trutor discovered that Atlanta fans had a favorite who was lesser known on the national stage.
“They just loved Rico Carty so much,” Trutor said of the outfielder who spent eight years with the Braves (1966 through 1972) during which time he batted .317 with 105 home runs.
“He was always signing autographs and taking pictures with people.”
There were times when Trutor became discouraged during the process of writing the book.
“It was such a long project. There were so many moving parts that there were many times when I had doubts about it,” Trutor said.
The lengthy road included somewhere around 40 interviews in addition to scouring newspapers and magazines for information.
It was a road with a lot of unknowns.
“I had no real connection to Atlanta,” he said.
He has plenty of them now and so will readers when the University of Nebraska, a publisher known for sports books, releases Trutor’s tome in September.
