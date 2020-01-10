On a night where the Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball team honored its 2018-19 state championship team, the Mounties didn’t turn in a performance fitting of the bill.
Turnover issues and foul trouble plagued MSJ in a 49-42 loss to Mount Anthony Friday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The Patriots grabbed a lead early in the second quarter and didn’t look back from there en route to their first win.
“They just outworked us. Our guys looked like they didn’t want to be there,” said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau. “We got out-rebounded and turned the ball over. (MAU) got the 50-50 balls.”
Turnover problems started to show up for MSJ in the first, but the Mounties 3-point shot kept them afloat with a three-point lead after one.
With Gavin Johnson dealing with foul trouble, Austin Grogan was great offensively in the first for MAU with nine points.
The Patriots took control of the game in the second and locked in defensively. MAU allowed just a pair of made free throws to Andre Prunty but kept MSJ out of the field goal column.
“We’ve been waiting for our defense to click all year and it finally did tonight,” said Patriots coach Marcus Hass. “These guys tailed off today. They were hungry for a win.”
The Patriots got some good play from their role players during that second quarter stretch and the group was great all game long.
Freshman Braeden Billert and Hayden King stood out in a big way for their play in the post.
“They really helped us on the defensive end,” Hass said. “Hayden goes and grabs rebounds all day long.”
MAU led by five at the half and jumped out to a 5-0 run to start the third. Cole Blanchard evened out play with nice play for MSJ as the quarter progressed and the Mounties trailed by four heading into the fourth.
Foul trouble reared its ugly head for MSJ late in the contest. Keegan Chadburn had been dealing with foul trouble all game long and fouled out early in the quarter. Blanchard, who was a bright spot for the the Mounties, picked up his fifth foul soon after.
“It’s tough when starters are fouling out,” Charbonneau said. “We try to play the bench, but we don’t have a ton of depth right now. We’re young and kids haven’t played a bunch of varsity time.”
Prunty led the Mounties with 17 points, while Blanchard added 13 points.
Grogan had 15 points to lead MAU, while Billert added 10. Gavin Johnson only had six points, but was a force on the boards in limited minutes due to foul trouble.
With multiple underclassmen in their starting lineup and some inexperience behind them, the growing pains are going to show up from time to time for MSJ.
“We’re a young basketball team,” Charbonneau said. “We have to find some consistency on what we’re doing. One game, we play phenomenal, and the next game, we don’t play very well.”
The Mounties fall to 3-5. The schedule doesn’t get any easier as they take on unbeaten Fair Haven on Monday.
The Patriots improve to 1-5.
