MANCHESTER — It did not take Buddy Hayford, the all-time winningest soccer coach in Vermont, long to come up with an apt description for his team's state championship on Saturday that went through 110 minutes and then penalty kicks.
"It was one for the ages," Hayford said of the win over Proctor.
That said it all. The teams battled through the 30 minutes of overtime without settling the issue, a 1-1 tie.
Then, came the penalty-kick tiebreaker format, the part of the day that puts goalkeepers' parents through the wringer.
Coaches Chad Wilson and Hayford chose their kickers for the first best-of-five round.
Twin Valley's Colin McHale went first and drilled the ball hard to goalie Ian French's right for the score but in the bottom of the first "inning" Conner McKearin answered, beating goalie Liam Wendel to his left.
The second kickers gave TV a 2-1 lead in PKs. Luke Rizzio converted his kick but the Phantoms missed theirs.
Aaron Soskin made good on his penalty kick to make the margin 3-2, putting plenty of pressure on Proctor's Joel Denton. He came through, ramming the kick home to Wendel's right to give the Phantoms a pulse.
Both kickers converted on the fourth set. TV Izaak Park hammered his shot into the upper corner but Bryson Bourne sliced his PK into the corner to make the PK margin 4-3 in favor of the Wildcats.
That meant if Finn Fisher converted for TV, the Wildcats would be celebrating. He made it and the championship plaque belonged to Twin Valley for the second year in a row.
"We were confident going into penalty kicks," McHale said.
The Wildcats have an array of shot makers and McHale said the team also has confidence in Wendel, a first-year goalie.
"He made two 1-on-1 diving saves during the game," McHale said.
Hayford was impressed with the Phantoms.
"They were all I thought they were and maybe a little more," he said.
No. 1 Twin Valley came out with some fire. Aiden Joyce unleashed a hard shot toward the far post but was denied by French's diving save.
Proctor sweeper Jed Nop made a nice clear as the intense pressure continued from Twin Valley.
The pendulum swung and and the Phantoms mounted an attack. Bryson Bourne struck a direct kick that Crossmon directed toward the goal with his head. Joel Denton came close to cashing in when he and Wendel collided.
Both teams continued to threaten but it was Twin Valley converting. The score came 12:09 before the half, McHale's 19th goal of the season.
"It looked like the goalie had a lot of sun in his eyes so I shot it," McHale said.
The Wildcats took that lead into halftime.
They came close to padding the lead when Park rifled a ball toward the corner of the cage, but French made another spectacular save.
Denton got the equalizer with 23:31 remaining when he lifted the ball inside the far post from within the box.
Joyce had a strong bid to win it for the Wildcats in regulation but French tipped his high, hard one over the crossbar.
The chances came but the goal did not through regulation and 30 minutes of overtime play.
That sent it to penalty kicks.
"We played with a lot of grit. It is a tough pill to swallow and a tough way to lose," Wilson said.
"Buddy always does a good job with his team."
It was a great way to close the high school soccer chapter for TV seniors Park, McHale, Fisher and Soskin.
It stung for Proctor seniors McKearin, Crossmon, Nop, Camdon Richardson, Tyler Eugair, Latrell Chapman and Robert Lang.
Only one team can be left standing at the end and the Proctor seniors had won a lot more than they lost, winning 10, losing three and tying one.
No. 1 Twin Valley finishes at 10-1.
