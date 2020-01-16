A lot needs to come into place for a team to go undefeated in high school sports.
The right talent needs to be around, that talent has to mesh and a few good bounces here and there need to fall into place.
As we approach the halfway mark of the winter season in the coming weeks, 12 Vermont teams in basketball and hockey find their record unblemished.
Let’s take a look at those teams, breaking down their early success and what lays ahead in their quest for perfection (records as of Wednesday).
Starting in boys basketball a pair of teams find themselves undefeated in Division II — U-32 (8-0) and Fair Haven (10-0).
In many ways, the two team’s growth mirrors one another. The Raiders were 13-9 last year and the No. 5 seed in D-II, while Fair Haven was 12-10 as the No. 9 seed.
Both teams returned loads of talent and could be on a collision course for a matchup at Barre Auditorium come playoff time.
In a win against D-I power Rutland earlier in the season, U-32’s junior core of Aiden Hawkins, Anthony Engelhard and Owen Kellington all played starring roles. Add in another D-I win against BFA St. Albans and a win against an 8-1 Montpelier squad and the Raiders have the makings of something special in the state’s capital.
The Slaters have ripped through their competition during their first 10 games. Six of their 10 wins have come by double figures. Fair Haven has three wins over Division I opponents and multiple wins against strong New York State squads as well.
Depth is this team’s middle name boasting players like Kohlby Murray, Aubrey Ramey and Joey Gannon, among a host of others.
Looking down the Slaters’ schedule a pair of matchups with Mill River could be tough and D-I Brattleboro has proven to be elite at times, but betting on them to be a top seed this winter would be smart.
The other two unbeatens in boys basketball reside in Division IV with Rivendell (9-0) and Twin Valley (9-0).
The Raptors have played five of their nine games against teams at least a division higher than them and passed those tests with flying colors.
Rivendell has won six of those games by double figures as well. The Raptors most impressive win of the year came against a 6-3 Thetford squad.
The Raptors have a tough matchup with White River Valley Saturday afternoon, before a showdown with the Wildcats looms on Tuesday.
Twin Valley is no stranger to Barre Auditorium, having been there last winter. The Wildcats’ season ended in the state semifinals last year and they look to get over that hump this time around.
With veteran players like Jack McHale and Izaak Park leading the way, don’t be surprised if the Wildcats are in position for a state title in basketball, just as they did in boys soccer.
The matchups with Rivendell and a rematch with Proctor look to be the biggest tests left on their schedule.
In girls basketball, there is one constant at the top of the D-I standings – Champlain Valley.
CVU (8-0) is once again a dominant force and none of its games have been particularly close. The closest game the Redhawks have had was a 33-point win against a really good Burlington squad.
There are a lot of teams coming on strong in D-I, but they have some work to do to match the powerhouse that is CVU. The last time the Redhawks failed to advance to the state title game, the team’s seniors were in elementary school. This team is dominance personified.
Two teams remain undefeated in D-II girls hoops — defending-champion Fair Haven (8-0) and Harwood (6-0).
The Slaters have looked dominant through their first 10 games. Fair Haven has a pair of D-I wins on its resume and victories over D-III powerhouse Windsor and a strong Mount Abraham squad.
The second half of Fair Haven’s season is no cakewalk. The Slaters take on Springfield next week, Burr and Burton in two weeks and Rutland soon after that.
While the schedule gets tough, Fair Haven is ready for that challenge. Junior guard Ryleigh Coloutti has been one of the best players in the state. Courtney Brewster has established herself as an elite post presence and the talent around them is great.
The Highlanders have multiple blow out wins early in the season, but the real tests lay ahead.
Division III power Thetford looms late in the month.
The other major Harwood challenge bring us to the next unbeaten girls team – Lake Region (6-0).
The Rangers and Highlanders meet Friday night and one will fall from the undefeated ranks.
Lake Region was the runner-up to Fair Haven in D-II last winter and dropped down to D-III this year.
The Rangers picked up right where they left off and made an instant impact. Wins against D-I Rice and South Burlington show how dangerous this group can be.
The final unbeaten team in girls hoops is D-IV West Rutland (7-0).
Westside comes off a state championship last winter and the Golden Horde have showed no signs of slowing down.
With a three-point win against Otter Valley aside, Westside has won every game by at least 20 points and scored 60 or more points four times.
Balance is what drives the Horde forward. Elizabeth Bailey has been a stalwart on the block, while Kiera Pipeling, Kiana Grabowski and Madison Guay make up a solid core on the wings. With plenty of talent around that group, a trip back to Barre looks probable.
Three teams are left undefeated in hockey, two girls’ teams and one boys’ team.
Burlington/Colchester (8-0) has been a standout in D-I girls hockey. BCHS has scored 49 goals in just eight games. Its best outing came in the season opener against CVU, where the team put 10 goals on the board.
Spaulding (8-0) has been the class of D-III, scoring 39 goals over its eight games.
Harwood (9-0) is the only unbeaten boys team in an ultra-competitive D-II landscape. The Highlanders’ 2-1 win against 7-2 Milton remains their biggest win as of yet.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
