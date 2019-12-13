PROCTOR — It has been some time since the Twin Valley boys basketball team has won the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic, but there were Izaak Park and Jack McHale out to receive the hardware after the 49-41 victory over Proctor in the championship game on Friday night.
“It been awhile. This group has never won it. My guys didn’t even know there was a trophy,” Twin Valley coach Chris Brown said.
The Wildcats carved out a 29-16 halftime lead with some scintillating 3-point shooting. Twenty-four of those 29 points came on eight 3-point field goals.
But they had to old off a frenzied comeback attempt by the Phantoms who pared the lead to five (42-37) after Conner McKearin scored on a putback.
“They’re fighters,” Brown said of the Phantoms.
They are fighters but they also lost their heads more than once. Composure was not one of their attributes on this night. Neither was free throw shooting (13-27).
The Phantoms were also playing without starter Brennon Crossmon who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
The lack of composure resulted in some bad decisions with the ball down the stretch that had coach Jake Eaton burying his head in his hands with 1:30 left.
“I told Jake, I’ll take any win I can get in this gym,” Brown said. “This is a really good December win for us.”
Park was hot beyond the arc for the 2-0 Wildcats. His game-high 18 points came on five 3-point field goals. Jack McHale followed him in scoring with 16 points.
McKearin led the Phantoms with 17 points. Logan Starling had 10 and Solomon Parker eight.
The consolation game was an entertaining affair that was close throughout with Twinfield pulling out a 50-48 victory.
Poultney did fashion a 30-23 halftime lead but the Trojans worked themselves into a 38-38 tie after three quarters.
Sophomore guard Lucas Roberts drove the baseline for the winning hoop, making it 48-46 with 1:32 remaining.
Gavin Fowler had 10 points and Bradley Duke nine to lead Twinfield.
But the guy who was the most prolific offensive player was Poultney’s Heith Mason who finished with 21 points with some strong moves down low.
“Their big guy really hurt us,” Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said.
Levi Allen followed Mason in scoring for the Blue Devils with 14, caning a couple of 3s.
The Trojans had the balance, though, getting contributions from plenty of players.
“Josh Dunkling and Lucas Roberts were big for us,” Hudson said. “And our seniors, Jordyn Holt and Bradley Duke also played well for us.”
Hudson felt his Trojans got much more from the Abrahamson than a 1-1 record.
“I think these are four of the best teams in Division IV. This was good for us,” Hudson said.
The Trojans now get ready for a trip to Division III Oxbow on Tuesday. Their first seven games are on the road.
“We definitely stepped up our defense tonight. That was a problem in out first game (against Proctor),” Fowler said. “I think this will be a big confidence booster for us.”
Twin Valley 49, Proctor 41
Twin Valley was scorching the nets from long distance at the outset. They whisked to a 15-3 lead with all 18 points in the game coming on 3-point field goals. Park made the first three of them to get the Wildcats out to a 9-0 lead.
Logan Starling drove to the hoop to finally get the Wildcats’ lead down to single digits (39-31) and the Phantoms kept coming.
The gym was gaining energy when McKearin’s hoop cut the lead to five but the Wildcats stopped the run on a free throw from Eric Bolognani and a big inside bucket by 6-foot-3 Dylan Dupuis that cushioned the lead to eight.
Twinfield 50, Poultney 48
Poultney coach Bob Coloutti had to be feeling good about things at halftime. His team held a 30-23 lead with Allen (14) and Mason (10) combining for 24 of the points.
But the Trojans won the third quarter. Fowler got the surge started with the first hoop of the half.
But the junior is not only a scorer. He showed that interior passing is a strong facet of his game and one of his assists on on a hoop by Dunkling shaved the lead to 33-29.
They kept their foot on the gas and kept their composure down the stretch.
“We gutted it out and found a way. That is what it’s all about,” Hudson said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.