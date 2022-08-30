The par-3 eighth hole was always on the docket for the late Dave Bartlett whenever he made his multiple day a week trips to Milestone Golf Course.
Bartlett, the former West Rutland baseball coach who passed away in July, brought the magic of his infectious personality to everything he did, but on Sunday in the tournament honoring Bartlett's life, The Bowser, the eighth hole had a little magic to give back too.
In the four-person 18-hole scramble, the unthinkable happened on the eighth hole.
Brett Beaudry sank a hole-in-one on the par 3. He hit it with a pitching wedge and at first he didn't know if it had gone in. Beaudry's shot was a great feat in its own right, but what came next wowed everyone in attendance.
Anders Velde, one of Bartlett's best friends who went to school with him in West Rutland, came up first in his group, hitting his 7-iron on the first shot and placed the ball four inches from the hole, before it also trickled in.
The witnesses to the Beaudry shot were Dana Parker, Dennis Angier and Justin Hier. The witnesses to the Velde shot were Frank Carmen, Sam Poljacik and Quinn Velde.
"There was something in the universe going on," said Milestone Golf Course co-owner Ali Serrani Mitchell. "Dave would have loved it."
Mitchell was in the clubhouse at the time when her mother Laurie Serrani, who was working the beverage cart, texted her to let her know about the Beaudry shot and just a few minutes later she got the text that Anders Velde had done the same.
Beaudry had never sank a hole-in-one in his life, so he was in disbelief when the shot went in.
"I figured it would roll up and sit next to the hole," Beaudry said. "My team yelled, 'that's in the hole.' It was a surreal feeling. The best part of the day was calling my wife to let her know and getting a text from my dad and him telling him he was proud."
When Velde saw Beaudry's shot go down, he had an understandable thought in his head.
"I was like, they're going to beat us," Velde said. "I was up first to the tee in my group and I hit the shot. We were all yelling after it happened."
When Velde sank his shot, Beaudry and his group had moved on to the next hole, and when Beaudry heard what had happened, he couldn't believe it.
"I thought they were just messing with me," Beaudry said.
Beaudry and Velde met up at the next hole after their incredible feat and took a picture together.
There was a display on the video board in the Milestone clubhouse highlighting their shots, with a message on the bottom of the screen stating 'beers are on them' per the established rules.
They both saved a few bucks by splitting the tab for everyone's drinks.
Beaudry and Velde enjoyed a great moment on that hole, but the spirit of the event was the memory of Bartlett.
"It was very special. There was a big turnout," Velde said. "Dave was a great guy, so it was great to see so many people come out."
"Dave and I played softball together 30 years ago," Beaudry said. "We were always rivals. When I heard he had passed, it knocked the wind out of me. It was a fantastic turnout."
Velde went and bought a Powerball and Megabucks ticket after the tournament. With the luck he was having that day, it was a wise choice.
