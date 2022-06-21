Maybe Green Mountain Union High School's Grace Tyrrell has Eric Church's "Record Year" on her playlist. Why not?
Tyrrell set two Division IV records at the State Meet for track and field in Manchester. She set the new standard in D-IV for the 200-meter dash and then clocked 49.0 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles for another record that day.
She also established three school records this spring with her time of 60.41 seconds in the 400 meters, clocking of 47.28 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and by accruing 4,492 points in the Jerry Jasinski Vermont State Decathlon Meet in Burlington.
Tyrrell can add another accolade to the bunch, as she has been named the Rutland Herald girls track and field athlete of the year.
She was also a standout for the Chieftains in soccer and basketball.
Her school decathlon record was good enough for third place among 52 competitors.
Only Rice Memorial's Autumn Carstensen (4,634 points) and Charlize Brown (4,595) rang up better scores than Tyrrell.
She also qualified to compete in the New England Championships held in Connecticut in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Only the top six in each event in the Essex Qualifier earned a place in the New England event.
"Grace is committed to her sport," Green Mountain coach Angela Hutchins said. "She is eager to learn and improve.
"Grace competes with dignity and grace. She represents our school, as well as our state, in a very positive way."
Her commitment to athletics showed over an extremely busy winter season. Tyrrell played for coach Jeff Buffun's Green Mountain girls varsity basketball team while also competing for Hutchins on the Chieftains' indoor track and field squad.
Now, a new chapter begins. Tyrrell will be attending Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts where she will be competing for the NCAA Division II Skyhawks in track and field.
Tyrrell will be joining a Stonehill team that placed third in the Northeast-10 Conference Track & Field Championships behind American International College and Southern New Hampshire University.
