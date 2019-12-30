Turn-away crowds aren’t common around here, but you have to wonder if everyone who wants to see the men’s basketball game on Jan. 17 at Middlebury College’s 1,200-seat Pepin Gymnasium will be able to squeeze into the facility.
That is the night Colby is in town for a meeting of NESCAC powers and if both teams are still unbeaten at that point, it should make for a very special atmosphere.
Middlebury is 9-0 and ranked No. 4 nationally in NCAA Division III and Colby is also 9-0 and has the No. 17 spot.
But there is more. That will be the closest Colby star and Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson comes to being able to play in front of the fans from back home.
The Tyson factor only figures to add to the demand for tickets.
Tyson averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game for Rutland High in his senior season.
He has been able to contribute in the same way in the college game, averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for Colby this sophomore season.
He earned the NESCAC Rookie of the Year honor as a freshman.
It comes as no surprise that the transition to the next level was seamless. Rutland coach Mike Wood knew that would be the case when he said, “I think the best is yet to come for him” at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s North-South Senior All-Star Game in Windsor following Tyson’s senior season.
Colby coach Damien Strahorn drove through a snowstorm from his Waterville, Maine campus to Rutland to watch Tyson play for the Raiders because he wanted Tyson to know just how much he wanted him.
Tyson had also visited St. Michael’s College and the University of Chicago but it was on the Colby campus where he felt most comfortable.
It did not hurt, Tyson said, that a familiar face was on the Colby coaching staff. Tyler Ackley, a player Tyson knew from Castleton University, is an assistant coach with the Mules.
Ackley accompanied Strahorn on that trip through the December snowstorm.
“We were a little delayed and then we went to the high school not realizing that they played at a different place,” Strahorn said. “We walked in and the game had already started. Noah was bringing the ball up, playing point guard. He did a little of everything that night.”
Strahorn and Ackley wound up sitting in front of a Rutland parent who said he had a son who played football for Colby and had a great experience. Maybe that was an omen.
The trip back home was better than the one through the storm on the way down to Rutland. Strahorn and Ackley had seen a recruit they felt good about, one who could help the Mules climb the ladder in the NESCAC, perhaps Division III’s toughest league of all.
One of the traits that has most impressed coaches about Tyson is his basketball IQ. He has known just what he needs to do to help his team win a particular game. That was often passing, playing tough defense and rebounding.
But one night when Rutland’s leading scorer Nathaniel Kingsley was ill and unable to make the trip to Mount Anthony, Tyson torched the Patriots for 28 points.
It was a similar storyline this year against Colby-Sawyer College. Colby’s leading scorer Sam Jefferson (25.8 per game) was colder than usual from 3-point land, going 3 of 10. Tyson took up the slack, connecting on seven 3-point field goals against the Chargers.
“His basketball IQ is so high,” Strahorn said. “I think that it helps that he grew up around the college game (his mother Deanna Tyson is the Castleton University athletic director) and understood what it took to play college basketball.”
When he arrived at Colby last fall as a freshman it didn’t take Tyson long to fit in.
“He was in a starting role right away,” Strahorn said.
The biggest piece that Tyson has added to his game since high school is the 3-point field goal, said Strahorn.
“He shoots the 3 at a very high level,” Strahorn said. “He worked on making that the focal point of his game. That has been the piece that has really rounded out his skill set.
“We say that Noah didn’t have 10 3s his whole college career, and that might not be entirely factual, and then he had seven 3s in the first half of his second college game,” Strahorn said.
He always seems to be able to do whatever it takes to give his team the best chance to win.
Colby fans are hoping he will be able to do exactly that in the showdown in the Green Mountains.
