There is a poster in Castleton University Athletic Director’s office of a very young Noah Tyson. Her son was maybe 6 or 7 years old when he began spending hours shooting baskets in CU’s Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Tyson has grown up to become a marquee player for the Colby College men’s basketball team. He leads the Mules in both scoring and rebounding through the first two games this season as a junior.
Tyson will return to Glenbrook Gym in November of 2022. Castleton will be hosting a tournament that will include Colby, St. Joseph’s of Maine and Coast Guard.
“It was the right thing to do, giving Noah a chance to play in front of family and friends,” Castleton coach Paul Culpo said.
It won’t only be a homecoming for Tyson but also for new St. Joseph’s coach Tyler Ackley. The former Castleton player is in his first season guiding the Monks.
Culpo’s team this season is off to a 3-2 start and preparing for a game against Sage in Albany, New York on Wednesday.
“I like this team. We are young, mostly freshmen,” Culpo said.
The freshmen will have grown up by next November when Noah Tyson comes back to town.
Culpo hopes they will have matured to the point where his Spartans can mix it up with Colby, Coast Guard and St. Joseph’s.
Tyson got his college basketball career off to a roaring start by earning the NESCAC Rookie of the Year honor for the 2018-19 season.
McCoys still playingThe season is not over for Burr and Burton Academy graduates Joe and Jay McCoy.
The brothers and their Hobart College teammates have been invited to the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania on Saturday where they will face host Westminster College.
Hobart and Westminster both bring 8-2 records into the game.
Westminster College is where Castleton University graduate Pat Riley is the head baseball coach.
