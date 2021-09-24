The majority of Vermont’s cross-country running coaches voted for U-32 as No. 1 boys team, while Harwood was a unanimous top pick on the girls’ side in the latest power rankings.
The Raider boys sit atop the list despite suffering a head-to-head loss against second-ranked BFA St. Albans three weeks ago at the Essex Invitational. U-32 is seeking its sixth straight Division II championship and will attempt to fend off any upset bids by a handful of familiar contenders later this fall in Thetford.
The Raiders were impressive at their home invitational last Saturday as four racers crossed the finish line in under 17 minutes on the slowish course. Highlights included the return of the world-class mountain bikers Austin and Carson Beard and the emergence of sophomore Cyrus Hansen.
But BFA remains the only undefeated team in Vermont. Led by Jacob Tremblay’s impressive 16-minute performance, the boys from Franklin County dropped some fast times in winning the competitive Burlington Invitational. Both the Bobwhites and Raiders will get to test themselves against the best in New England on Saturday at the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational.
Led by Matthew Servin’s 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds, No. 3 CVU holds its position. The Redhawks proved that they are on an upswing by producing some fast times last Saturday in Queensbury, N.Y.
The coaches were all over the board in the middle of the rankings. A logjam continues to form with No. 4 South Burlington, No. 5 Essex, No. 6 St. Johnsbury and No. 7 Craftsbury. The No. 7 Chargers have a potential low stick in Cormac Leahy and a strong supporting cast to back him up in any race. They are prohibitive favorites to repeat as state champs in D-III, but look for them to take some big schools down along the way.
Four teams slot into places 8-10 due a tie. The No. 10 Burlington Seahorses make their first appearance in the rankings and are tied with Middlebury for the final spot. The No. 8 Rutland Ravens are led by Brady Geisler, while No. 9 Montpelier is young and ambitious. The Solons are paced by one of the most improved runners in Vermont: Avery Smart.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman still leads by a wide margin in the boys battle for individual top honors. Servin is clearly in the mix after dropping a 15:55 in New York last Saturday.
Additional challengers include BFA-St. Albans racers Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storm and Tremblay in addition to U-32’s Beard twins and Hansen. Leahy, Geisler, North Country’s James Cilwik and Essex’s Luke Miklus are also capable to giving Thornton-Sherman a run for his money.
With teams spread out over several races on the girls’ side, the top three provided lots of action at the Burlington Invitational. Harwood reclaimed the No. 1 position with authority, led by sisters Ava and Julia Thurston. Ava Thurston delivered a dominating performance in the Queen City, winning by over 30 seconds. She was backed up by a great performance by Harwood’s 2-5 runners, who all finished within a 12-second window.
Burlington wasn’t far behind, with Rebecca Cunningham (third place) and Maeve Fairfax (sixth place) leading the way. The Seahorses had an impressive No. 3-7 gap of 30 seconds but will need to break up the Harwood pack to reclaim the No. 1 position.
Third-ranked Essex continues to keep the top two teams honest with strong and consistent running from Heidi Stewart and Virginia Cobb.
Freshman Alice Kredell recorded a time of 19:18 at the Queensbury Invitational for No. 4 CVU. The Redhawks have held the same position in the rankings all season and will attempt to hang with Burlington and Essex in the large school race at the Manchester Invitational.
South Burlington comes in at the No. 5 position after racing well at Catamount. Mount Mansfield won a dual meet over St Johnsbury, keeping the Cougars in the No. 6 position. BFA-St. Albans and Middlebury are ranked No. 7 and 8, respectively, after a close race at Catamount. Thetford holds down the No. 9 position. Coaches were split on No. 10, with U-32 and St Johnsbury settling for a tie.
The race for the individual crown features Thurston, Cunningham and BFA-St. Albans star Loghan Hughes. Thurston put up the strongest performance of the season for an individual over the weekend. She was followed by Hughes, who already boasts two wins over Thurston. Cunningham has been in striking distance during both races so far this season.
It’s still early and most teams will be racing at the Manchester Invitational this weekend. Expect some shakeups at the largest race since 2019 for most of the teams.
