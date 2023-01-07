The Rutland boys hockey team is fighting for legitimacy. Every time RHS takes the ice, the team wants to show how much of a threat they can truly be.
Saturday’s effort was another tick in the column of legitimacy as Rutland took one of Division II’s top teams U-32 to the limit in a 4-3 overtime loss for RHS.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from every guy in the locker room,” said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. “That’s a really good team over there (with U-32). They’re experienced and they’ve been around. I think we proved we can skate with them. We can skate with anybody in the state if we play like we did tonight.”
Raiders sophomore Maddox Heise buried the game-winning goal for U-32 with 1:04 left in overtime to hand RHS its third loss.
Rutland looked like it was headed to a regulation loss, but junior Cam Rider had other plans, scoring with 1:03 left in the third. He got a shot on a goal and it rattled around among a host of players near the crease. The puck squeaked out a bit and Rider rushed toward goal to bury the equalizer. Graham Seidner and Anders Lowkes assisted.
RHS put itself in a tough spot to open the overtime period, picking up a pair of penalties in the closing seconds of third and had to play 5-on-3 for most of the first two minutes of the extra hockey.
Rutland killed off both penalties and weathered the storm of an overtime period where U-32 controlled the puck throughout. The Raiders put constant pressure on Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso, but the sophomore was locked in, making a handful of beautiful saves to keep RHS afloat.
“It was an unbelievable effort by Noah. He kept us in the game,” Anderson said. “It’s nice to have a great goaltender back there.”
“(Noah) had like three toe-saves,” said U-32 coach Shane Locke. “My hat goes off to him. It was incredible.”
It took a screen on the Heise goal to finally get the game-winner past Bruttomesso. Colton Warren and Hazen Stoufer assisted on the final goal.
Bruttomesso finished the day with 29 saves. His U-32 counterpart Duncan Mathies made 19 stops.
The Raiders scored the game’s first goal a little more than a minute into the first period. Off a faceoff, senior Camden Tatro camped in front of the goal and buried a shot in the back of the net, getting an assist from Callum Davis and Max Scribner.
That 1-0 advantage held for a while as Rutland wouldn’t respond until midway through the second period.
U-32 had picked up a handful of penalties in the early going, but did a nice job of killing them off. This time around, the Raiders flew too close to the sun. U-32 picked up penalties 16 seconds apart, giving Rutland a 5-on-3 advantage.
RHS made U-32 pay, getting a goal about a minute into the two-man advantage. Ethan Wideawake put a shot on target and Cam Rider was there in front of the net to deflect it in.
“It’s important to capitalize on opportunities that we have,” Anderon said.
Rutland took its lone lead of the night with 13:54 left in the third on a goal very similar to its first. Wideawake put a shot on frame and this time, it was Aiden Good there to put it home. Rider was also awarded an assist, along with Wideawake.
U-32 zapped the momentum quickly with a goal from Shane Starr 19 seconds later, assisted by Nolan Lyford. The Raiders took the lead four minutes later on a goal from Lance Starr before Rider’s eventual equalizer.
Rutland (5-3) hopes to keep proving itself. RHS welcomes rival Burr and Burton Academy to town on Wednesday for a rematch of an early-season 2-1 Rutland win at Riley Rink.
U-32 has Division II state championship aspirations, so games like Saturday’s only fine tune what the Raiders are trying to put together.
U-32 is in its championship window with 14 seniors on its roster, a group that has grown up together in the program.
“When they first came in a few years ago, I had 14 freshman and then six other players,” Locke said. “They’re pushing for (a state championship).”
The early returns put on display just how viable those dreams are. Saturday’s win left the Raiders with a 4-1 record to open the season.
