NORTHFIELD — Caitlyn Fielder, a three-sport athlete, has played on some great teams during her tenure competing at U-32 High School, but one thing had always eluded her.
A state championship. On the field hockey field, the ice hockey rink and the lacrosse field, the big one couldn't be snatched.
That changed Saturday afternoon. The No. 2 seed U-32 girls lacrosse team captured its first Division II state championship since 2018, beating No. 5 Woodstock 8-4 at Norwich University's Sabine Field.
"I've gone four years of not winning a championship, or making it there, it finally feels good to have one under my belt," Fielder said.
As expected in any state championship game, where effort is at its all-time high, the Raiders had to work hard to capture this championship.
Woodstock had jumped out to a 3-1 lead midway through the half when the Wasps' Claudia Shoemaker bounced a shot in off a nice feed from midfielder Lily Gubbins.
U-32 needed to flip the momentum before a physical Woodstock squad had the chance to create some distance.
The Raiders did just that.
Zoe Hilferty notched U-32's first goal in more than 10 minutes on a great roll toward the goal to cut the deficit to one and the Raiders fully took control late in the half.
Fielder, who was face-guarded for much of the day, found a way to break loose and score with 3:54 left in the half to tie the game, before Megan Ognibene scored on a free position with less than two minutes to play.
Fielder made her presence known in the closing minute as well, picking off a Woodstock pass. On the ensuing possession, Fielder found a rolling Amelia Woodard who scored the final goal before the break.
"It changed the game," said Hilferty of that late first half run. "We had to get the momentum back because lacrosse is a game of momentum, as our coach always says."
"We got down by a few goals early, but I'm just so proud of the way the girls battled," said U-32 coach Emilie Connor. "(Woodstock) had come back the last two games from deficits, so we were expecting them to bring it the whole game and not let up."
The Raiders' late first half momentum carried into the second half as U-32 dominated possession. While draw controls were fairly even between the sides, U-32's defensive effort to pressure Wasps attackers and cause turnovers shined in a major way.
"We knew that Woodstock was going to try and rip shots and drive fast," Connor said. "We did such a good job doubling and tripling quick, clogging the middle and causing turnovers."
U-32 and Woodstock traded free position goals in quick succession early in the second half, but from there it was all Raiders, as they tallied the final two goals in the closing 10 minutes.
The Wasps showed a ton of spunk late, creating scoring opportunities down the stretch, but Raiders goalie Emily Fuller was up to the task, making multiple crucial saves to keep the deficit where it was. Fuller finished with seven saves.
"(Emily) played amazing. It was going to be a totally different game without her," Hilferty said. "She's the one that got us to this point."
Shoemaker had three of the four Woodstock goals, with Hannah Gubbins scoring the other one, early in the first half.
The scoring for U-32 was varied, just as it has been all season with seven of their players having more than 20 points, according to Connor.
Fielder is an obvious target for most defenses with her ability to make so much happen on the attack. She found a way to break through in crucial spots, but girls stepped up in a huge way around her.
Hilferty and Woodard had two goals apiece, while Fielder, Ognibene, Anika Turcotte and Willa Long all scored once.
"We're not just a Caitlyn team. She's amazing and has led this team all year, but on any given day, we have 10 players that can score," Connor said. "That's been our motto all year, next man up, and everyone contributing in different ways."
"We practice (face guarding) a lot, what it would be for me to get face guarded or for us to face guard," Fielder said. "We always talk about if we're not an option, everyone else has to contribute. Everyone stepped up to make it happen."
Woodstock came one game short of pulling off the sweep of girls stick sports championships. The Wasps won the field hockey crown in the fall, the hockey title in the winter and were a game away from doing the same in lacrosse.
Saturday was the fourth state championship in U-32 program history.
"We pushed so hard all season and never took a break," Hilferty said.
That hard work made these Raiders champions.