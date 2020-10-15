The U-32 boys and CVU girls lead the second week of cross-country running power rankings following another round of speedy results.
The Raiders are followed by the No. 2 Redhawks on the boys’ side, and the rest of the field made up significant ground on the leaders. U-32 won two meets by relying on its depth, while the Redhawks won their home race against some of the best Chittenden County schools.
The most improved team in the rankings is No. 3 Essex, which finished second in the CVU race while competing against top racer Brady Martisus.
This huge jump by the Hornets. No. 2-5 runners allowed their team to leapfrog Burlington, BFA-St. Albans and St. Johnsbury in the rankings. The Seahorses weigh in at No. 4, while the Bobwhites and Hilltoppers are tied for the fifth spot. St. Johnsbury almost pulled off an upset Saturday against U-32, so the Hilltoppers could easily be a team on the rise.
While the top half of the overall boys rankings are much more competitive this week, the next five spots are almost too close to call. A tight bunch with No. 7 South Burlington, No. 8 Mount Mansfield and a trio of Division II teams.
Harwood, Spaulding and Woodstock are all top contenders to claim runner-up honors at D-II states, though it’s tough to figure out the pecking order with the absence of big invitational races like Manchester (N.H.) and the Thetford Woods Trail Run.
It’s clear that CVU will be the team to beat in D-I. Caleb Nye won the team’s first home meet of the season and is backed up by some strong pack running all the way through to the team’s No. 9 position.
Matt Servin is expected to return this week, putting the Redhawks back to full strength. Although Martisus did not compete with his team last weekend, he received an invitation to a different meet and clocked a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 10 seconds on the track.
Burlington has three strong runners and will need help from the No. 4 and 5 runners to challenge Essex. BFA is right there with the Seahorses, and South Burlington could surprise either of those teams on the right day. It’s difficult to gauge St. Johnsbury’s true potential because the Hilltoppers have not yet competed against the D-I powerhouses.
Martisus is likely to be the individual favorite at states. St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman has never backed down from a challenge and is the closest challenger. Nye and BFA’s Ethan Mashtere help make up the chase pack. Also in the mix is North Country’s James Cilwick, had a strong performance at the Harwood Invitational.
U-32 easily holds onto the top spot in D-II after wining both of its races last week. Although the Raiders have been unstoppable, their quest for a fifth straight title could be threatened by cross-town rival Spaulding.
The Crimson Tide have three runners who can push their U-32 opponents, while Harwood and Woodstock also boast lots of experience and firepower. The Highlanders were vastly improved in their second race of the season and won their home invite over the notorious hills of Duxbury. Middlebury has a lot of fit Nordic skiers who should have the motors to run at the front of the D-II pack.
The D-III teams are slowly starting to compete more closely with the big dogs, though the top of the leaderboard is still largely unknown. Right now, Craftsbury has four of the seven fastest athletes. With only the top four runners scoring in D-III, this means the Chargers could race to a runaway victory. Craftsbury is a young squad, with four sophomores running the team’s best times. They are led by Cormac Leahy, whose race from last week is still the fastest in the division by a minute (17:37). Peoples, Stowe and Thetford have yet to post results this season and could easily test Craftsbury at Thetford.
There are no major changes in the girls rankings, as CVU stays on top despite finishing a bit short-handed last week. The Redhawks’ top three runners have been too much for any other team in Vermont to handle. Harwood and U-32 hold down the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. The Highlanders and Raiders both served up victories Saturday and are on a collision course once again.
The next stretch of teams finished in orderly fashion at the CVU 3-mile race. Fourth-ranked BFA-St. Albans has a slight edge over a close group. The Comets are trailed by No. 5 Essex, No. 6 South Burlington and No. 7 Burlington. Eighth-ranked St Johnsbury is capable of knocking many of the teams down as well. Burr & Burton and Mount Mansfield round out the top 10.
Harwood’s Ava Thurston is still the favorite to claim top individual honors, although Bellows Falls standout Abigail Broadley is within striking distance. The list of challengers also includes CVU’s Alice Veronneau, Jasmine Nails and Alice Larson. Essex’s Scarlet Stimson and Natalie Preston will also be in contention along with Rice’s Emily Bloom and St. Johnsbury’s Merrick Hemond.
The D-I dynamics are identical to Week 1 after CVU thrived without some of it’s stronger runners. Nails stepped up to lead the Redhawks with a second-place finish. BFA proved its the deepest team in the division with a 30-second gap between its No. 2-6 runners. Essex also had a strong day, giving the Comets a run for their money behind the power duo of Preston (first) and Stimson (third). South Burlington suffered a close loss to Burlington, but the Wolves competed without one of its top athletes. The Seahorses will be ready to strike if any of the top teams appear vulnerable.
It’s easy to be envious of Harwood coach John Kerrigan, who has a once-in-a-generation athlete for the third straight season. Some D-II coaches might ask, ‘What’s better than having the best runner in the state?’ The answer is having both Ava Thurston and her younger sister Julia running alongside each other.
Julia Thurston is a freshman who has quickly emerged as the Highlanders’ No. 2 weapon. Every other team in the division faces a tall task in attempting to dethrone HU, and the challenge is even tougher because the Highlanders have a strong pack right behind the Thurston siblings. U-32 is likely the biggest threat to HU’s title hopes, while Burr & Burton and Middlebury add mystery every season. Another top-tier result by Maggie McGee could help Lamoille earn a podium finish.
Bellows Falls did not compete last week but still leads the way in D-III. No other team was impressive enough to warrant a change, with BFA-Fairfax gaining some momentum following a pair of second-place finishes. Sophomore Colleen Clark has been strong for the Bullets. Rice and Hazen could also pull off an upset at states.
Some schools have only participated in smaller meets this fall, so it’s difficult to judge their chances down the road. The true test will arrive in a few weeks when racers finally compete on the same course on the same day.
BOYS OVERALL TOP 10
1.U32 2.CVU 3.Essex 4.Burligton 5.BFA-St. Albans 5. St. Johnsbury 7. South Burlington 8. Mt. Mansfield. 9. Woodstock. 9 Harwood. 9. Spaulding.
GIRLS OVERALL TOP 10
1. CVU 2. Harwood 3. U-32 4. BFA-St. Albans 5. Essex 6. South Burlington 7. Burlington 8. St. Johnsbury 9. Mt. Mansfield 10. Burr & Burton
