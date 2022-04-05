The U-32 Nordic ski program was handsomely rewarded following one of the most impressive title runs in Vermont history.
Seniors Austin Beard, Carson Beard, Tzevi Schwartz, Sam Clark and Oliver Hanson secured All-State status after leading the Raiders to their fourth straight Division II championship.
Schwartz earned the individual crown in the classic race with a 5-kilometer time of 13 minutes, 49.7 seconds at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. He placed sixth in 13:05.9 during the freestyle state meet at Rikert Nordic Center, where his team locked up a 50-point victory over runner-up Craftsbury.
Carson Beard finished second at classic state championships in 13:50.1, helping the Raiders build a 26-point lead over upset-minded Craftsbury during Day 1 of the two-day event. He wound up fifth in the freestyle competition, crossing the line in 13:02.6. Carson Beard skied the second leg of the freestyle relay, leading U-32 to a dramatic 10-second victory over the Chargers.
Austin Beard was fourth at classic championships in 14:02.9 before winning the freestyle event in 12:46.8. His strong push into the stadium and across the finish line was good enough to edge Craftsbury top gun Cormac Leahy by less than a second.
Next year U-32 will attempt to match Mount Anthony and Woodstock as the only Vermont teams to rattle off five titles in a row. The Patriot boys took home the D-I hardware every year from 1991-95. The Wasps held off U-32 while establishing their boys dynasty with six titles from 2010-15.
The Beard twins also paced U-32 during cross-country running season, with Carson winning the individual state title in 16:43. His brother’s third-place performance in 17:13 helped U-32 lock up a 78-point victory for its sixth consecutive title. Both siblings represented the U.S. last August during mountain biking junior world championships in Italy.
Carson Beard finished 18th at New England cross-country running championships in 16:58, while Austin was 19th in 17:01. The Raiders beat La Salle by 23 points to become the second Vermont team to ever triumph the New England’s. Hansen was 28th in 17:31.71, while Schwartz was 150th in 18:40.37.
U-32 kicked off its Nordic title run with an 11-point victory over Middlebury in 2019. Clark (fourth) and Schwartz (fifth) paced the Raiders at the classic state meet and were supported by teammates Trevor Patterson, Hans Krokenberger, Jed Kurts, Waylon Kurts, Greyson Davis and Cameron Thompson. Clark finished eighth that year during freestyle championships and Schwartz was ninth.
U-32 defeated second-place Middlebury by seven points during the 2020 state meet before putting the finishing touches on a 21-point over runner-up Craftsbury last year.
Cormac Leahy, Leo Circosta, Charlie Kehler and Charlie Krebs made the All-State list for the Craftsbury boys, while teammate Alan Moody was an Honorable Mention selection. Montpelier’s Sage Grossi also took home Honorable Mention honors.
Eight-time state champ Ava Thurston headlined the D-II girls All-State squad along with her younger sister Julia. Highlanders standout Maisie Franke nabbed a spot on the Honorable Mention list. All-State skier Isabelle Serrano and Honorable Mention selection Amy Felice represented U-32.
Beth McIntosh and Ava Schneider collected All-State honors for the Middlebury girls, who won the D-II title to snap U-32’s streak of three consecutive championships. Four-year Lamoille standout Maggie McGee capped a stellar varsity career with another All-State accolade. Margaret Voisin was an All-State athlete for up-and-coming Montpelier and teammate Sara McGill made the Honorable Mention team.
NORDIC SKIING ALL-STATE TEAMS DIVISION II BOYS Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 14:00 12:47 26:47; Austin Beard U-32 14:02 12:46 26:48; Carson Beard U-32 13:50 13:02 26:52; Tzevi Schwartz U-32 13:49 13:05 26:54; James Underwood Woodstock 14:20 12:52 27:12; Sam Clark U-32 14:23 13:20 27:43; Leo Circosta Craftsbury 14:16 13:40 27:56; Oliver Hansen U-32 14:32 13:27 27:59; Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 14:59 13:11 28:10; Charlie Krebs Craftsbury 14:40 13:36 28:16. HONORABLE MENTION Baxter Harrington Middlebury 15:07 13:10 28:17; Quinn Uva Woodstock 14:49 13:30 28:19; Sage Grossi Montpelier 14:33 14:03 28:36; Eliot Schneider Middlebury 15:15 13:40 28:55; Alan Moody Craftsbury 15:24 14:21 29:45. DIVISION II GIRLS Ava Thurston Harwood 14:43 12:57 27:40; Maggie McGee Lamoille 16:18 14:58 31:16; Julia Thurston Harwood 16:46 14:47 31:33; Beth McIntosh Middlebury 17:00 15:08 32:08; Ava Schneider Middlebury 16:52 15:25 32:17; Isabelle Serrano U-32 16:43 15:47 32:30; Ruth Krebs Craftsbury 16:55 15:46 32:41; Anika Leahy Craftsbury 16:48 15:58 32:46; Victoria Bassette Woodstock 17:33 15:31 33:04; Margaret Voisin Montpelier 17:26 16:03 33:29. HONORABLE MENTION Sara McGill Montpelier 18:39 17:00 35:39; Lia Robinson Middlebury 18:36 17:14 35:50; Astrid Olsen Middlebury 18:52 17:16 36:08; Maisie Franke Harwood 19:05 17:07 36:12; Amy Felice U-32 18:41 17:44 36:25. DIVISION I BOYS Luke Rizio Twin Valley 13:40 12:02 25:42; Nico Hochanade Burlington 14:02 12:56 26:58; Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 14:28 12:57 27:25; Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony 14:14 13:17 27:31; Geo DeBrosse CVU 14:36 13:11 27:47; Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony 14:38 13:14 27:52; Finnegan Payne Mt. Anthony 14:29 13:25 27:54; Matthew Servin CVU 15:15 13:10 28:25; Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 15:03 14:01 29:04. HONORABLE MENTION Collin Bevin Mt. Anthony 15:11 13:55 29:06; Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 15:01 14:09 29:10; Niko Cuneo CVU 15:09 14:09 29:18; Sam Weber Burlington 15:01 14:27 29:28; Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 15:35 13:56 29:21. DIVISION I GIRLS Hattie Barker Mt. Mansfield 15:51 14:19 30:10; Emma Crum CVU 16:38 15:18 31:56; Gillian Fairfax Burlington 16:52 15:15 32:07; Rosalie Brown Burlington 16:32 15:36 32:08; Rebecca Cunningham Burlington 17:01 15:17 32:18; Greta Kilburn Burlington 17:08 15:57 33:05; Maeve Fairfax Burlington 17:31 16:07 33:38; Lydia Hodgeman BFA-St. Albans 17:59 15:48 33:47; Eden White Mt. Anthony 17:08 16:50 33:58; Elsa Sanborn Burlington 17:40 16:44 34:24. HONORABLE MENTION
Snow Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 17:56 17:04 35:00; Ava Whitney Brattleboro 18:33 16:46 35:19; Corinna Hobbs CVU 18:21 17:04 35:25; Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 18:30 17:33 36:03; Loghan Hughes BFA-St. Albans 19:08 17:36 36:44.
