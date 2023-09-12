It was over a decade ago but one of the most exciting races at Devil’s Bowl Speedway remains the door-to-door battle waged by Dave Pembroke and Mike Bruno. All eyes were on them as it became a two-car race early and the two traded paint nearly the whole way with Pembroke winning in a thrilling finish.
Another great finish — this one on girls basketball — came at he Barre Auditorium when Montpelier High’s Gretchen Pembroke drained a last second shot in the state championship game to beat Oxbow. She was only a freshman at the time and her high arcing shot sent the old building into a jubilant celebration.
Here comes Chloe Pembroke, Dave’s daughter and Gretchen’s niece. Chloe is is a freshman on the U-32 field hockey team playing the sport for the first time.
She is obviously a quick study.
She has been a catalyst for the attack for coach Dillon Burns’ Raiders. She scored two goals in the third quarter in a 4-3 victory over a solid Mount Mansfield team.
The likes of Pembroke, Natalie Beauregard, Hannah Drury and Sophie Martel jazz up the attack for a U-32 team ranked No. 4 in the season’s first edition of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings.
Last year the Raiders gave fans of the East Montpelier school plenty of excitement as they carved out a 13-game winning steak.
Now, you add the freshman into the mix and U-32 figures to keep it going.
Defending Division I state champion CVU earns the No. 1 ranking after pounding a Mount Abraham team 7-1. Beating anyone 7-1 in field hockey is impressive but Mount Abe is one of the sport’s blue bloods.
Last year, CVU edged South Burlington 2-1 in overtime in the state championship game and CVU and the Wolves could be headed for a rematch on the big stage. South Burlington earns the No. 2 ranking this week.
Here are the weekly Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings:
1. CVU 1-0. The Redhawks haven’t missed a beat.
2. South Burlington 2-0. Both of the Wolves’ victories were shutouts over very good opponents. They edged Rice 1-0 and took down perennial power Bellows Falls 3-0.
3. Hartford 1-0. The Hurricanes just might be a favorite to get back to the Division II title game. They walloped Brattleboro 11-0. Back-to-back games against New Hampshire rivals Lebanon and Hanover could make for a better reading on the ‘Canes.
4. U-32 2-0-1. A U-32 vs. Spaulding game is always special. The short trip over to Spaulding on Wednesday should make for a good game that will tell a lot about both the Raiders and Crimson Tide.
5. Colchester 1-0-1. The Lakers tied Rice. That is a pretty good line on the resume.
6. Burr and Burton Academy 1-0. The Bulldogs are tough on their fast turf. Heck, BBA is super tough anywhere and the 3-2 road win over Woodstock is proof of that.
7. Bellows Falls 1-1. Coach Bethany Coursen has some new pieces to fit in place. The loss was 3-0 to South Burlington but the win was a convincing one, 5-0 over Windsor, always a D-III title contender.
8. Woodstock 1-1-1. The Wasps only managed a scoreless tie with Brattleboro. They will be at least competitive and might yet earn the right to be called elite. The jury is out as to whether or not they can get back to the D-II state championship game.
9. Spaulding 1-0. A 4-0 victory over a solid Mount Mansfield team is impressive. Barre Town will be the place to be on Wednesday with U-32 in town.
10. Rice 1-1-1 The Green Knights have the potential to make a lot of noise. They only lost to South Burlington by a goal.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. South Burlington 3. Colchester 4. Bellows Falls 5. Rice.
Notes: Rutland might not get into the top five in D-I this year, but they will serve notice that the program is improving. RHS was in the game at halftime in a 5-2 loss to Windsor and cruised to a 5-0 victory over Springfield. Healthy roster numbers this season is a big deal for RHS ... Circle the date: CVU comes to South Burlington on Sept. 20.
Division II — 1. Hartford 2. U-32 3, Burr and Burton 4. Woodstock 5. Otter Valley.
Notes: Otter Valley bears watching with four-year starter Lily Morgan in the net and Brenna Bovey looking so strong in the field. ... Hartford and Woodstock is a great rivalry and the teams should again contend for the crown. Hartford graduate Caroline Hamilton and Woodstock alum Lily Gubbins are field hockey teammates at St. Lawrence University, playing for West Rutland High School/Castleton University graduate Fran Grembowicz.
Division III — 1. Montpelier 2. Windsor 3. Stowe 4. Fair Haven 5. North Country.
Notes: Montpelier began its D-III title defense with a bang, slamming Lyndon 6-1. ... Fair Haven might yet get back to the state championship game where the Slaters fell by a goal to Montpelier. Coach Allison Resnick needs to get a few players back to give her some company on the sidelines. Playing with no subs is not easy.