U.S. Ski and Snowboard recently announced its 2020-21 national teams in a multiple disciplines and many with Vermont ties made the cut.
Alpine skiing
Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the Vermont-connected athletes on the Alpine A teams.
Cochran-Siegle, a Starksboro native, went to Mount Abraham and Mount Mansfield Winter Academy. His club is Cochran’s and Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard. He’s a 6-time national champion and 2-time World Juniors champion.
Shiffrin went to Burke Mountain Academy and is quite possibly the best in the game right now. She is the winningest slalom skier of all time, breaking Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 40 in 2019. Shiffrin is a 2-time Olympic champion.
Waitsfield’s Jimmy Krupka and Ben Ritchie both are on the men’s B team. Both skiers attended Green Mountain Valley School.
Ritchie was a 2019 World Juniors Slalom silver medalist.
Stratton Mountain’s George Steffey is also on the B team. Burke’s Nina O’Brien made the women’s B team and the school’s Zoe Zimmerman is on the C team.
Killington Mountain School’s Bradshaw Underhill is a new addition to the U.S. Ski Development team.
The team is currently working out at the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center at Copper Mountain, Colorado prepping to head over to Europe to dive into the full FIS Ski World Cup schedule, starting with two women’s slalom races in Levi, Finland, Nov. 21-22.
Snowboarding
Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson is one of the highlights of the U.S. Snowboarding Halfpipe Pro team.
Okesson finished first in a meet at Loon Mountain Ski Resort in January and finished top 10 in a Nor-Am Cup event at Copper Mountain last December. He was fourth in a FIS halfpipe event at Copper earlier that year as well.
Julia Marino, a Westport, Connecticut native from the Southern Vermont Series, is on the Slopestyle/Big Air Pro team.
Manchester’s Alex Deibold and Stratton’s Lindsey Jacobellis, both of Stratton Mountain School, made the Snowboardcross team.
Jacobellis was a silver medalist at the 2006 Winter Olympics and is a 10-time Snowboardcross X-Games champion.
Deibold was a bronze medalist at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
The U.S. Snowboard Team is planning to kick off its season on home turf at Copper Mountain with men’s and women’s World Cup competition. The 2020-21 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix is expected to celebrate its 25th anniversary with halfpipe athletes set to compete from Dec. 16-19 at Copper Mountain beginning a handful of stateside events going into early 2021.
The U.S. Snowboardcross Team will spend the bulk of its season in Europe competing in seven World Cups across six countries. Snowboardcross athletes will join the park and pipe crew in Zhangjiakou, China, the site of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games for the 2021 FIS Freestyle, Freeski, and Snowboard World Championships Feb 18-28.
Cross Country Skiing
A trio of Stratton Mountain ladies and a lone SMS man made the U.S. Cross Country Ski A team.
Sophie Caldwell, Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern are on the women’s team and Simi Hamilton is on the men’s team.
Diggins won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the first U.S. cross country ski athlete to accomplish that.
Stratton Mountain’s Katherine Ogden, of Landgrove, was named to women’s B team. Younger brother Ben Ogden was named to the Development team.
The team kicks off competition with the traditional World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland, Nov. 27-29.
Freestyle Ski
Shelburne native Megan Nick is one of the members of the U.S. Freestyle Ski Aerials team. Nick got her club experience at Elite Aerial Development Program based out of Lake Placid, New York.
Nick finished last season ranked fourth in the world after earning two second-place World Cup results
Alex Lewis, a Carlisle, Massachusetts native who went to Killington Mountain School, made the Moguls team. Lewis is joined by fellow KMS club member Hannah Soar, from Somers, Connecticut.
The team is currently on snow in Scandinavia preparing for their FIS World Cup openers, scheduled for Dec. 4-5 in Ruka, Finland.
How to watch
NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock Premium, will live stream the 2020-21 FIS World Cup tour events this season. NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports’ digital platforms will also air World Cup cross country coverage all season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.