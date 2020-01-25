CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball looked poised for a Little East Conference victory over UMass Dartmouth on Saturday when Olivia Perry made both her free throws early in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 10-point lead.
But UMD was the better team over the last three quarters and left Glenbrook Gym with a 68-54 victory.
Castleton's inability to play a complete game is becoming a concern for coach Tim Barrett.
"We are just playing in spurts right now," Barrett said. "We are having a hard time playing for 40 minutes. We have those lulls.
"I thought we played a great first quarter but they were the aggressor in the second quarter."
The Spartans did play solidly for those opening 10 minutes in building a 21-13 lead. They got a big lift from freshman Jillian Laughlin off the bench. She had five of her nine points in that first stanza.
"The second semester the freshmen have a little more experience," said Barrett of Laughlin's expanded role that included 12 minutes and going 2-for-2 from 3-point land.
Just as Barrett loved his team's play in the first quarter, UMD coach Matt Ducharme was thrilled with his team's response over the final three periods.
"That was a gritty three quarters," Ducharme said. "Our team has overcome a lot of adversity and it is starting to pay dividends."
It was a pivotal game for positioning in the Little East standings where the top six teams make the playoffs. The 10-8 Spartans dropped to 5-4 in the Little East where the 10-8 Corsairs are also now 5-4.
Jennifer Driscoll's 3-point field goal sent the Corsairs into halftime with a 33-32 lead and they stayed in front the rest of the game.
Kayla McMahon nailed a trey out of the locker room and it ignited a run that saw the Corsairs build the lead to 40-32 and they took it from there.
Brooke Raiche led the Spartans with 14 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Elise Magro added 12 points but the point guard, who has had such an outstanding freshman season, did not have her usual stellar floor game, committing seven turnovers.
Katlyn Toomey led Castleton's effort on the boards with 12 rebounds.
Ashley Brown, who recently reached the 1,000-point milestone, led the Corsairs with 14 points.
UMD's depth was a factor with 31 points from the bench.
"That many points off the bench is incredible," Ducharme said.
Leading that impressive production from the reserves were Lauren Empey and Driscoll with 10 points apiece.
Empey is the niece of Brattleboro Union High School line coach Mike Empey and he was there to watch her. She gave him plenty to cheer about with five rebounds and four steals to go with her scoring.
The Corsairs outhustled the Spartans much of the time.
"I preach winning 50-50 balls," Ducharme said.
"That is a tough Castleton team. They play great defense and Tim does a great job of making adjustments."
The Spartans did bring the fire at the beginning. When Magro connected on a 3-pointer, they had a 7-0 lead.
They continued to play strong and when Laughlin made a 3-point field, the Spartans had a 19-11 lead and had the look of a team that could take the game over.
That changed quicky with UMD winning the second quarter 20-11.
"We just aren't going to beat anybody if we don't do a better job of taking care of the ball," said Barrett, citing his team's 15 turnovers in the first half.
The Spartans will try to right the ship on Wednesday when they visit Keene State's Spaulding Gym for another Little East game. The Spartans won the earlier meeting with the Owls, 56-54.
