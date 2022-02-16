It takes a lot of things to go right to go through a season undefeated. You need a ton of skill, some quality coaching, and of course, a little bit of luck.
Division II North Country and Division IV Rivendell have a lot of all of those factors and are the lone two teams left undefeated in Vermont high school boys basketball.
Both clubs have high hopes for a trip to Barre Auditorium and a shot at championship glory and they have to be placed among the favorites to accomplish their goal.
For North Country, it would be about righting last year’s wrong. It was the first time the Falcons got to the state championship game, but the team ran into a buzzsaw in Montpelier, a team that itself was out to avenge a defeat from the year before on the same stage.
The Falcons have plenty of talent that has played in big games with guys like Austin Giroux, Cayde Micknak and Cooper Brueck. They are a senior-heavy club and that usually pays off this time of year.
Rivendell has been one of the better clubs in Division IV for a couple years now. Two years ago, they went 20-3, bowing out in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Proctor and the Phantoms ended the Raptors’ season again.
Rivendell holds wins over Green Mountain, Bellows Falls and Blue Mountain, all contenders in their respective divisions. A rematch with the Terriers and a showdown with White River Valley are the biggest challenges down the stretch.
There are plenty of talented players with roles in the Raptors’ success, but the biggest piece of the pie is Kyle Carter, Rivendell’s athletic do-it-all guard.
North Country maintains a spot in the top 10 and Rivendell makes its first appearance in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings. Records and analysis are through Tuesday’s games and previous week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. Montpelier 15-1 (1). Another week, another impressive statement from the Solons, beating Hazen and U-32, contenders in their respective divisions. A clear favorite among a deep Division II field.
2. St. Johnsbury 12-1 (3). The Hilltoppers blew out Rutland on Saturday, which doesn’t happen often. Can they repeat that feat this Saturday when the Raiders play host?
3. Rice 11-3 (2). The Green Knights were knocked off by an Essex team that is better than what its record lets on, but won pretty comfortably against Burlington. They should be a favorite to get to Patrick Gymnasium for the D-I semifinals, but can’t let their guard down.
4. CVU 13-3 (5). It was a calm week for the Redhawks with just one game, but CVU was dominant in that contest, blowing out Essex. The biggest test left on the schedule is Saturday, hosting Rice.
5. North Country 14-0 (6). The Falcons are in the midst of the busiest stretch they’ll have this season. They’re coming off a perfect 3-0 week and would love to match that this upcoming week.
6. Rutland 10-4 (4). The Raiders have been a bit up and down in recent weeks. Offense has been hard to come by in stretches, which has been the case the two games. Rutland’s defense always comes to play, but will its lack of offense be its downfall?
7. Spaulding 13-2 (7). The Crimson Tide dropped 90 points on a solid Peoples Academy team. They’ve put up 80 multiple times and are consistently scoring more than 60 points. If you do that, you’re going to win a lot of ballgames.
8. MSJ 13-2 (8). The Mounties weren’t dominant this past week, but they won both games. When it comes to this time of the season, that’s all that matters. There are tests galore down the stretch with Fair Haven and two games against Hartford.
9. Rivendell 14-0 (UR). The Raptors are a Division IV club that plays a mostly Division III schedule and are still undefeated. That’s impressive to say the least.
10. Fair Haven 12-4 (9). The Slaters fell to a very strong Division III club in Vergennes, but took care of business in their other two game. A win against rival MSJ on Thursday could protect their spot in the top 10 if they pull it off.
On the bubble: Hartford, Winooski, Hazen, Long Trail, Bellows Falls.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. St. Johnsbury; 2. Rice; 3. CVU; 4. Rutland; 5. BFA-St. Albans.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. Spaulding; 4. Mount St. Joseph; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Hazen; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Williamstown; 5. Vergennes.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail. 3. Blue Mountain; 4. White River Valley; 5. Danville.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
