SPRINGFIELD — Brady Clark had two touchdowns in the first quarter to put Springfield up 16-0 and the undefeated Cosmos were off and running to a 46-7 victory over Otter Valley at Brown Field.
The Cosmos salted it away early with a 34-7 lead by halftime.
Clark scored four touchdowns in all.
Clark had a 64-yard TD run and scored on an 8-yard run with several tacklers draped all over him.
“We are really starting to mesh and the kids have bought in to what we are trying to sell them,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
It is the first time the Cosmos have been 4-0 since 2008.
The 2-2 Otters will try to rebound when they host Oxbow on Sept. 28 as part of homecoming weekend.
The Cosmos have a key Division III game with BFA-Fairfax in Springfield on Friday night.
Cosmos quarterback Jake Stepler had a touchdown pass to Noah Zierfus and his understudy Ryan Antonizich came in and threw another TD pass.
Otter Valley’s TD was by Brady Diaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.