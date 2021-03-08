Eighteen-point losses don’t often get met with a positive spin, but for the Rutland girls basketball team, Monday’s 47-29 loss to CVU had plenty to build upon.
Teams don’t often keep the score close with the Redhawks, who have been to every Division I state championship game since 2011.
CVU’s dominance has continued this season and it hasn’t had a game decided by single digits yet.
Long runs in the first and third quarters doomed the Ravens’ chances of winning Monday night at Keefe Gymnasium, but after outscoring the Redhawks in the second and fourth quarters, Rutland coach Nate Bellomo thought the totality of his team’s performance was good.
“We had to go with some different things because of (CVU’s) height and speed that we haven’t done in a while,” Bellomo said. “We played some people that haven’t gotten as much minutes.
“I thought Olivia Shipley stepped up. I thought Mackenzie McLaughlin stepped up and I thought our veterans stepped up.”
Points were tough to come by for both sides, especially during the second half.
For a long stretch in the third quarter, CVU kept Rutland off the board and it wasn’t until a Kendra Sabotka corner 3 late in the quarter that the Ravens had a field goal.
Rutland returned the favor in the fourth quarter. The Ravens kept the Redhawks off the scoreboard for the first five minutes of the final frame.
“Once Rutland settled, the game got really competitive,” said CVU coach Ute Otley. “Every basket was a workout. Both teams were defending very well.”
CVU separated itself with a 14-0 run that bled into the second quarter and put the game away with an 11-1 run late in the third.
In the early run, it was hard work on the boards that led the way. The Redhawks thoroughly controlled the rebounding game and got tons of second-chance opportunities.
“My sophomore forward Addie Hunter came off the bench and really got us some extra possessions. She’s asserted herself in the last two or three games and it’s really made a difference for us,” Otley said.
“We’re encouraging kids who generally don’t think rebounding is their responsibility to take more responsibility for it.”
Hunter had five rebounds, three steals and two blocks to lead CVU.
The rebounding game, coupled with swarming defense that causes tons of Rutland miscues, was the perfect recipe for the Redhawks to take control.
“The pace of play and the pressure on the ball at the beginning of the game was great,” Otley said. “We forced some turnovers that got us some easy baskets.”
“It’s the little things,” Bellomo said. “If we can clean that up, I think we’ll be good.
“We don’t like to lose, but against CVU, it’s hard. They run good stuff and they’re well-coached.”
Sabotka led the Ravens with eight points. Shipley was strong off the bench with six points, five rebounds and a steal. Karsyn Bellomo and Makieya Hendrickson had six and five points respectively.
Sophomore Shelby Companion led all scorers with 11 for CVU.
Catherine Gilwee had seven, while Madison Reagan and Jade Leavitt both had six.
Rutland (6-2), a 2020 quad-champion, has lost to only defending state champions this year, in CVU and Division II Fair Haven.
The Ravens finish the regular season on Friday at home against rival Brattleboro.
CVU stays unbeaten at 8-0.
