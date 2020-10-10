PITTSFORD — The undefeated Proctor girls soccer team had to expend a lot of energy to get the victory for the first time this season. After cruising to blowout wins in their first four games, the Phantoms were pushed hard by rival West Rutland in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Taranovich Field.
Both teams had plenty of scoring chances early but Maggie McKearin converted hers with 7:34 left in the opening half.
The Phantoms (5-0) took that lead into halftime and then padded it with 24:36 remaining in the game when freshman Isabel Greb won her one-on-one battle with goalie Serena Coombs.
It was the quintessential bring-your-lunchbox play by Greb.
All three of the Phantoms' goals were of that ilk. There were not gorgeous shots sailing into the upper corner of the net or highlight-reel serves. They were simply goals achieved by hustle, hard work and getting dirty.
"All three goals were gut goals, but that's what good teams do. We take that as a positive," Proctor coach Scott French said to his players after the game.
The third such goal came from a player you expect to score those types of goals. Sydney Wood is a grinder with a nonstop motor and she rang up the final goal with McKearin getting the assist, 3:06 remaining.
There was little midfield play in the first 20 minutes with both teams creating bushels of chances in their offensive third of the field.
West Rutland's came when eighth grader Peyton Guay shot just wide or when Kiana Grabowski served several dangerous looking shots from the perimeter. Abi Farrow had another cross that the Golden Horde came close to cashing in on.
The Phantoms' early opportunities came when Jenna Davine one-touched a pretty cross from McKearin or when Laci French put some hard shots on goal from the perimeter. Greb and McKearin each tested Westside's outstanding goalie Coombs by putting shots on the frame.
McKearin was denied once on a terrific defensive play by Samara Raiche.
The Phantoms had scored seven, seven, seven and nine goals in each of the previous four games, but the Horde defense was a different animal. It was not easy to solve the wall of defenders led by Elizabeth Bailey.
The Phantoms have outscored the opposition 33-1 and goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller has not given up a goal this season.
Her other shutouts this year were rocking chair-performances but she had to work for this one, making several difficult saves and coming out aggressively to snuff out potential threats.
She also had some stellar defense played in front of her, the glue of it being Hope Kelley.
Stuhlmueller did her best to stay sharp while not having any real test through the first four games.
"We have a lot of good shooters and I see a lot of shots in practice," Stuhlmueller said. "But it is not the same as in a game.
"Our defense is always strong.We talk and we trust each other. Hope is always there and we work well together."
"Rachel is a great goalkeeper," West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said. "I get to have mine (Coombs) one more year."
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," coach French said.
Rodolfy complimented Proctor's Jasmine Traverse for being "a great player."
Traverse's work ethic was always on display in the middle of the field.
"We are excited to learn from this," Rodolfy said of her 3-2-1 Horde.
She hopes to apply the lessons in the season's second meeting of this storied small-school rivalry.
That meeting comes in the regular-season finale on Oct. 23 in West Rutland.
