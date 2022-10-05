BRANDON — Fair Haven's Brittney Love probably doesn't reach 5 feet with those prom heels on. Yet, she has taken converting header goals on corner kicks to an art form and came close a couple of times in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over Otter Valley in girls soccer action at Markowski Field.
"She probably has four or five goals with her head on corner kicks this season," Fair Haven coach Teri Perry said.
Love said the secret of converting those corner kicks with her head is, in part, due to the connection she has with corner kicker Lily Briggs. That telepathy allows her to be in the optimum position to score with a header.
She came within inches twice on those set pieces but she did get a goal with her foot.
She also distributed the ball to the tune of four assists and now has 15 assists this season.
Love said that same connection she shares with Briggs is something that she also has with her sister Elizabeth Love.
"We connect a lot on things like crosses," Brittney Love said.
Briggs led the scoring parade with four goals. Elizabeth and Brittney Love, Maddy Perry and Ayame Merkel tacked on the others.
The Otters had the look of a team that could play with the Slaters early. OV's Elena Polianto played a ball wide to Mallee Richardson who was able to get off a shot.
The Slaters were making threatening runs but back Ella Brytowski and the Otters' standout goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner were able to turn them away.
But less than seven minutes into the game, Briggs scored with Brittney Love earning the assist.
The Slaters kept attacking. They were living on Faulkner's real estate and twice Perry hit her shot over the bar from close range.
Perry didn't miss after being set up by Love 14 minutes into the game.
Briggs scored two more to give the Slaters a 4-0 halftime lead.
Everything seemed easy after that.
"We were a step slow today. I think it was more of a mental than a physical thing," Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said.
That is typical for Fair Haven opponents. Perhaps last year's 13-goal loss to the Slaters was in the OV players' minds.
"We wear teams down. We switch fields a lot," Brittney Love said.
"Otter Valley is a good group of girls and I think they are building something here."
The onslaught continued in the second half and it began with Brittney Love's goal with 28:40 left in the game.
The lead grew from there and could have grown more were it not for the terrific play of Faulkner.
"She is a great goalie, one of the best in the league," coach Perry said.
"We are lucky to have her in goal. I say that every game," Blanchard said.
Faulkner made spectacular saves all day and also had some good defensive play in front of her by Brytowski, Savanna Cook and Randi Lancour.
The Otters had a bid to avert the shutout in the final minute when Politano played a ball to Sierra Cormany who managed to get off a shot.
The game ended a four-game winning streak for the 4-5 Otters and they will attempt to start another one on Saturday when they travel to Hartford.
The Slaters put their 8-0 record on the line on Monday at Springfield.
The exciting part of the remaining schedule for the Division III Slaters is that they have games against two good Division I teams, Rutland and Mount Anthony.
Brittney Love said she believes those games will help steel the Slaters for the playoffs even if they should lose them.
