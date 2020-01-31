WHITE RIVER JCT. — Fair Haven survived a tough match-up and remained undefeated with a 58-47 win over Hartford on Friday night in boys basketball action at Hanley Gymnasium.
The Slaters got off to a slow start, and were down by double figures in the half. Hartford’s second unit lead by Jacob Seaver and Tarin Prior lead the way, putting up 10 points each.
Fair Haven mounted a comeback in the second, however, and shots began to go in for the team. Although the Slaters were 10-for-24 from the free throw line, they outscored the Hurricanes 40-16 in the second half.
Sawyer Ramey was the top scorer with 22 points. Teammates Kohlby Murray and Joey Gannon recorded 10 each.
Seaver and Prior were the top scorers for Hartford with 17 and 12, respectively.
The Slaters (14-0) take a trip to Rutland Monday to take on MSJ at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 55, Woodstock 34
WOODSTOCK — It was all Otters throughout most of the game as they dismantled Woodstock 55-34 in a girls basketball game on Friday night at the House of Noise.
“We played great defensively,” OV coach Kelly Trayah said.
They also had balance offensive with three double-digit scorers — Alia Edmunds with 14. Alice Keith with 12 and Livia Bernhardt with 10.
Trayah credited Mary Kingsley, Mallory Lufkin and Julia Eastman with playing “lock down defense.”
Emma Tarleton led the Wasps with 12 points.
The 4-6 Otters will host Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor 57, MSJ 54
The Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball team were edged by Windsor 57-54 Friday night.
Though the Mounties had a rough first half, they picked up the intensity in the second half, putting pressure on the Yellow Jackets and being successful from the charity strip.
Andre Prunty lead MSJ in scoring with 19, followed by Cole Blanchard with 15 points.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau also mentioned excellent playing by Chance Passmore, who had a phenomenal defensive performance in the game.
“He’s starting to fit in his role,” he said. “I’m really proud of all the energy and effort he’s had.”
Jake Cook was the top scorer for Windsor with 15 points, followed by Ethan Lawyer with 14 points.
MSJ (7-7) returns to action Monday when they host Fair Haven at 7 p.m.
Rivendell 65,
Green Mountain 40
ORFORD, N.H. — Green Mountain fell to the Rivendell boys basketball team 65-40 Friday night. The Chieftains fall to 7-7.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Babson 6, Castleton 1
WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Castleton men’s hockey team fell to No. 9 Babson 6-1 Friday night.
Both teams were evenly matched throughout most of the first. However, a pass to an open Trevor Marcinick put the puck over Kyle Alaverdy’s left shoulder to give the Beavers the lead late in the period.
A hooking penalty early in the second put Castleton down a man once again, and a one-timer by Matt Wiesner put Babson up by two.
Penalties continued to to be detrimental for the Spartans, and after going down 4-0 in the second period, Alaverdy was switched out of net for Brandon Collett.
Calvin Mose finally put the Spartans on the board in the middle of the third. However, Ryan Black quickly answered to dash Castleton’s spirits.
A goal by Brendan Casey solidified the Beaver’s lead, and they played out rest of the period.
Mose had the only goal for the Spartans. Collett and Alaverdy made 17 saves each.
Black, Wiesner, Casey, Marcinick, Nick Rosa and John Corrigan recorded one goal each for Babson, while Brad Arvanitis stopped 24 shots.
The Spartans drop to 5-14-2 and play again Saturday at 4 p.m. when they take on UMass-Boston.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 3,
Johnson and Wales 3
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton women’s hockey team ended their game against Johnson and Wales with a 3-3 ties Friday night.
Both offenses struggled to get the puck past either goalie in the first two periods. They were evenly matched, but neither team could capitalize on crucial passes and plays.
Darby Palisi, however, took advantage of a Spartans’ power play to put her team up early in the third. The Wildcats responded with a power play goal of their own courtesy of Drea Westgaard.
The Spartans did not give up, however, and Casey Traill went coast to coast to to help Castleton regain the lead. But, the Wildcats kept knocking, and Cassie Wakefield tied the game once again.
A goaltender interference penalty proved costly for Castleton, as Koryn Russell’s power play goal gave JWU the lead.
The Spartans’ offense took control of a loose puck late in the period, and Courtney Gauthier tied it, leading the game into overtime.
Both teams were once again evenly matched in OT. Although Castleton had a power play with less than a minute to go that JWU survived to the end.
Palisi, Traill and Gauthier recorded the three goals for Castleton. Alexis Kalm stopped 27 shots.
Wakefield, Westgaard and Russell scored one goal each for the Wildcats. Jasmine Mucci made 28 saves.
The Spartans (10-8-2) return to the ice Saturday when they take on UMass-Boston at 1 p.m.
