A team going through a regular season undefeated is an incredible accomplishment.
You need a multitude of things to go your way. There needs to be loads of talent that’s willing to put in the work, quality coaching and a little luck along the way.
One team finding a way to have an unblemished record heading into the postseason is amazing, but what about two in the same division?
That’s the reality in Division II this winter, where No. 1 Spaulding and No. 2 Fair Haven both take perfect 20-0 records into the playoffs.
Both squads have had their share of challenges that could have thrown a wrench into their plans, but each time, they’re found a way to get the job done.
Depth has served both squads in a major way as they’ve maintained a stranglehold on the top of Division II.
For Spaulding, guys like Cooper Diego, Riley Severy, Tavarius Vance, Cole McAllister and Isaac Davis have been crucial in the Tide’s dominance. Fair Haven has do-it-all point guard Sawyer Ramey and a very strong cast of characters led by the likes of Sam Barber, Phil Bean and Joe Buxton that can match up with anybody in the state.
Of course, at least one of those two teams won’t exit the playoffs with the same goose egg in the loss column. It’s possible that neither will be hoisting the state championship trophy at the Barre Auditorium when it’s all said and done.
Their two playoff roads will be something every hoops fan in the state keeps tabs on over next two weeks. Will we get a showdown of undefeated clubs with a state title on the line on March 11? Only time will tell.
Here’s a look at the four divisions going into playoff season:
DIVISION I
Favorite: No. 1 CVU and No. 2 Rice. The Redhawks and Green Knights have been head and shoulders above the rest of the division all season long. It would be a treat to see them square off with a state championship on the line. They split their matchups in the regular season.
Dark horse: No. 3 St. Johnsbury. The top two are in a different tier, but if there’s any team that could break into that tier, it would be the Hilltoppers. St. Johnsbury finished strong, winning six of its last eight games.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 7 Rutland. RHS lost its season finale against Burlington, but had been rolling before that game. Rutland has proven it can play some of the best in state as evidence by its nine-point win against St. Johnsbury. There’s a lot of experience this team can fall back on that pays off big this time of year.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 Mount Mansfield. The two Metro Division rivals split during the regular season and are highly motivated to surprise some people with a run in the playoffs.
Longest trip: No. 12 Mount Anthony has a 2 hour, 31 minute trip of nearly 120 miles to play No. 5 South Burlington.
Fun fact: Before this season, BFA-St. Albans hadn’t been a top-four seed in Division II since the 2010-2011 season.
DIVISION II
Favorite: No. 1 Spaulding and No. 2 Fair Haven are both undefeated and have to be considered favorites to matchup with the title on the line at the Auditorium. If there’s any team that could throw a wrench into it, it might be No. 4 Montpelier, the two-time defending champion.
Dark horse: No. 5 Hartford. The Hurricanes took Fair Haven to overtime once and lost by just two in their season finale. This team is young, but playing well above expectations. They can’t be counted out from going on a run.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 6 MSJ. The Mounties have been a bit up and down at times, but when they’re on, they can compete with the best in the state. They’ve shown it against multiple top-tier D-II opponents like Fair Haven, Montpelier and Hartford.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Middlebury at No. 8 Harwood. The Highlanders finished the regular season very strong and the Tigers played a tough schedule. Should make for a fun 8-9 matchup.
Longest trip: No. 11 Enosburg travels 2 hours, 22 minutes and 112 miles to play No. 6 MSJ.
Fun fact: This is just the second time in the last decade that No. 8 Harwood has a top-eight seed going into the playoffs.
DIVISION III
Favorite: No. 1 Winooski and No. 2 Hazen met in the finals last year and look like the favorites to do it again. The Spartans are one of just three undefeated teams in the state, while two of the Wildcats’ three losses came to Spaulding and Montpelier.
Dark horse: No. 5 Bellows Falls. The Terriers were one of the best teams in the division in the back half of their schedule, winning eight of their last nine games. Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 12 Windsor. The Yellow Jackets are as scrappy as they come and always hang around in games you may not think they have any business being in. Maison Fortin is an absolute bulldog of a point guard.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 10 BFA-Fairfax at No. 7 White River Valley. The Bullets are under .500, but have played a lot of elite teams very close this season. The Wildcats struggled a bit down the stretch, so this could be a fun one to watch.
Longest trip: No. 13 Woodstock travels 2 hours, 23 minutes and 118 miles to play No. 4 Richford.
Fun fact: Green Mountain is no stranger to the No. 8 seed. This is the second year in a row and the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Chieftains will be No. 8 seed in the D-III tournament.
DIVISION IV
Favorite: No. 1 Long Trail. The Mountain Lions have been the most dominant team this year with their only loss being an upset by Springfield. They got to Barre, but didn’t get it done last year. They’re clearly out for redemption.
Dark horse: No. 5 Blue Mountain. The Bucks hit a wall down the stretch, but are the D-IV defending champions, so they know the pressure this time of year brings. That has to give them a leg up on some of their opponents,
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 7 Leland & Gray. The Rebels were a bit of an afterthought midway through the season, but really turned it on down the stretch, winning six of their last nine.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 11 Proctor at No. 6 Twinfield. These squads met in the first game of the season back on Dec. 9 where the Trojans won by five points. We’ll see what difference two and a half months make.
Longest trip: No. 14 West Rutland travels 2 hours, 1 minute and 98 miles to play No. 3 Danville.
Fun fact: Danville has had a top-six seed in D-IV in every season except one since 2004.
