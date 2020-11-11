Juniors and seniors tend to lead high school rosters, boasting experience and poise in big game settings, but there are plenty of underclassmen who have put their stamp on the local sports landscape.
The 7-on-7 football season was a departure from what fans are used to, but it brought an interesting wrinkle to varsity clubs across the state. While more established players shined in their own right, younger players were given the shot to develop. This was especially true at the quarterback position, where it was a common occurrence to see a younger player take snaps with the ‘lineman’ group.
We got a glimpse at the future of quarterbacks in Rutland County with Rutland sophomore Eli Pockette and Otter Valley freshman Luca Polli. Both guys likely would have backed up their respective older brothers in a normal 11-on-11 season, but they were given the chance to open their wings throwing to the lineman receiver groups this year and shined.
Despite being 5-foot-3, Polli showed poise beyond his years at the position.
“We’re going to be lose Alex (Polli), but we have Luca (Polli) coming up and Luca looked good,” Otters coach Kipp Denis said of the younger Polli at the end of the season.
Denis is also excited for the rise of sophomore Derek Raymond, who normally is a lineman, but showed great hands in the pass-only 7-on-7 game.
“Eli has gotten a lot better as the year has gone on,” Raiders coach Mike Norman said after Rutland’s win against Otter Valley midway through the season.
Fair Haven sophomore Sawyer Ramey was handed the keys to the Corvette with the Slaters’ first-team offense and he showed the same deft touch that he displays on the basketball court, finding his myriad of speedy receivers.
There is plenty of young talent coming up through the ranks in boys soccer, especially on the defensive end.
Mill River sophomore Ty Dickerson was given the tough task for replacing net stalwart Tyler Regula and he found his niche as the season went on.
His finest showing was in the Division III playoffs against Hazen, where he had a clean sheet, despite being peppered with shot after shot.
While offensive stars like Tyler Corey, Cameron Smith and Ryan Jones get a lot of attention for the Minutemen, there’s no denying the impact that Dickerson will have in the coming years.
Otter Valley keeper Ben Adams was in his second year in goal for the Otters and continued to improve.
Proctor defender Bryson Bourne and Green Mountain defender Eben Mosher both came out on the losing end of their state championship games on Saturday, but both sophomores will be critical pieces to their teams’ success the next two seasons.
Both the Phantoms and the Chieftains have young talent on the offensive side that continues to break out as well.
Green Mountain sophomore Ben Munukka came on strong as the year went on and scored three playoff goals.
“(Ben) has been big for us,” Chieftains coach Jake Walker said of Munukka heading into the final. “He’s been giving us consistent, quality minutes.”
Proctor sophomore Joel Denton looks like the heir apparent to Conner McKearin’s top offensive throne for the Phantoms. He had 10 goals this fall.
Guys like Jacob Wood at Mount St. Joseph and West Rutland’s Tristain Rocke will be big contributors moving forward and showed flashes of that this season.
The Proctor girls soccer team was undefeated for a reason and it wasn’t just their upperclassmen like Rachel Stuhlmueller, Hope Kelley and Maggie McKearin. They have young talent making an impact too.
Freshman Isabel Greb has talent beyond her years and scored 21 times this fall. Sophomore Jenna Davine is another girl who quickly has made a name for herself with the Phantoms.
Proctor’s fiercest rival West Rutland has young talent of its own and eighth grader Peyton Guay is at the forefront of that. Guay proved she’s ready for the varsity level, scoring four goals within her first two games this fall. Guay finished as the Golden Horde’s scoring leader with eight goals.
“(Peyton) has ridiculous speed and a nose for the ball,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy, after Guay’s hat trick against Arlington.
The Blodorn sisters were a much needed jolt for the MSJ girls this fall. Junior Taylor Blodorn led the team in goals, but her younger sister Emma Blodorn looks like a key piece for the Mounties moving forward. Emma Weigers, an eighth grader, is one to watch too.
The ultra-talented senior group at Fair Haven gets a lot of attention, but a few younger girls have managed to show their talent in a big way.
Sophomore midfielder Brittney Love already established herself last fall with her deft passing and unmatched vision and she continued her ascent this year.
Freshman Lily Briggs joined her in the starting 11 this fall and instantly showed that she could fill her older sister Emma’s shoes in the years to come.
The same goes for Otter Valley’s Elena Politano, a sophomore who led the Otters with 12 goals. Freshman goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner also gives Otter Valley young stalwarts to build around.
The underclassmen trio of Kenzie Ezzo, Courtney Ezzo and Hannah Welch gives Poultney fans something to look forward to in years to come.
Green Mountain’s Riley Paul, Chloe Ayers and Berkley Hutchins all boast experience beyond their years as well.
On the field hockey field, Otter Valley sophomore Ryleigh LaPorte came through with her fair share of big games this fall, including an overtime winner against Middlebury in the D-II playoffs. Freshman goalie Lily Morgan had the shutout in that one and will be critical in the otters success moving forward.
Rutland’s Helen Culpo, Annabelle Mahar and Sierra McDermott provide a strong trio for the future on the Raider cross country team and Karver Butler already has established himself as one to watch as a freshman.
Sophomore Kelsey Adams has a bright future on the trails for Otter Valley as well.
