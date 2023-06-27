Vermont high school athletics are teeming with young talent.
When athletes take the playing field, they’re not afraid of the big moment, and more often than not, seize it.
This spring was another example of just how talented the athletes in the area are. Seniors have closed the final chapter of their high school career, but underclassmen are still writing their book.
Let’s take a look at some standout underclassmen in the area who made their mark this spring. This is not exhaustive list, just a sampling of many that catch your eye.
Aaron LeFrancois, Rutland: LeFrancois’ speed is a game-changer for Rutland baseball this year. He’s never afraid to take the extra bag and that kind of effort adds up.
Isaiah Wood, Otter Valley: Wood was inserted into the middle of Otter Valley’s lineup and was a difference maker, filling some big shoes from a graduation loss at first base.
Trey Lee, Fair Haven: Lee provides quality defense up the middle and tough at-bats at the plate. He’ll be a four-year varsity player next spring.
Toby Pytlik, Mill River: Pytlik is a difference maker on the mound and at the plate for a developing Mill River baseball team.
Kaiden McCarthy, Green Mountain: McCarthy is talented well beyond his years. He was lights out on the mound and was powerful at the plate, just as an eighth grader.
Tanner Swisher, Green Mountain: Swisher continued to build off a breakout freshman campaign with another great year this year. GM is in good hands with him leading the charge for two more years.
Carson Clark, Springfield: Clark is a powerful presence at the plate for a competitive Springfield baseball team.
Andrew Bailey, West Rutland: Bailey filled the role of ace for the West Rutland baseball team and played with fire every time he took the mound.
Aaron Brock, Proctor: Proctor has a lot of young standouts and Brock is one of them. With Jacob Patch graduating, he’s probably in line to be the ace of the pitching staff in the coming seasons.
Kyle Costales, MSJ: Costales is as athletic as they come, allowing him to make some standout plays in the field. He wields a strong stick at the plate as well.
Alivia Morris, Rutland: Morris has developed into a standout behind the dish for Rutland softball. She was a great middle of the order hitter this year.
Jaylena Haley, Fair Haven: Haley switched positions this year, moving to catcher and thrived, catching a young Slaters’ pitching staff.
Sierra Cormany, Otter Valley: Cormany got a little experience in the circle this season and should be ready to take on the role full time, if the Otters decide to go in that direction with Mackenzie McKay’s graduation.
Olivia Graham, Mill River: Graham’s effort in the circle was a big reason for Mill River having one of its best seasons in a few years. She’s only a freshman so the future could be bright in North Clarendon.
Brie Howe-Lynch, Green Mountain: Howe-Lynch will be a four-year starter in the circle next spring. Her experience has only helped her grow stronger.
Mackenzie Sidler, Springfield: Sidler was an underclassman standout on a Cosmos team that was very senior-heavy. She figures to be a major leader of the offense next spring.
Aubrey Beaulieu, West Rutland: Beaulieu had to take on a role in the circle with the injury to teammate Peyton Guay and she filled those shoes admirably. Westside was one game short of repeating as champions.
Camryn Williams, West Rutland: Williams shifted to an infield position this season, at third base, and proved to be just as great of a defender on dirt as she is on grass.
Kait DeBonis, Poultney: DeBonis has turned into one of the better pitchers in the division and her confidence has grown each season. Poultney is losing some key seniors, but she’s a cornerstone piece that returns.
Isabel Greb, Proctor: A catcher is so important in high school softball. Greb was great in the role that has been filled by some great ballplayers in recent seasons.
Loretta Cooley, Rutland: Cooley put up more than 70 goals this season for Rutland girls lacrosse. Her talent is unquestioned and RHS fans have another year of her at Alumni Field.
Noah Bruttomesso, Rutland: You could go with any of Rutland’s many standout sophomores. Bruttomesso is a great goal scorer for a RHS team that is trying to build a contender.
Arikka Patorti, Rutland: Patorti has some powerful serves and really came into her own as a singles player this year, more often than not, at the No. 1 spot.
Ben Cerreta, Rutland: Cerreta has proven he can be effective in a singles or doubles role, which is such a boon for RHS coach Rob Purdy.
Miguel Levy, Mill River: Levy is a leader for the Mill River Ultimate team. He’s experienced and a coach on the field for the developing Minutemen.
Autumn Fales, Green Mountain: Fales broke onto the scene this year and was a crucial piece for GM winning a team state championship.
Erin Geisler, Rutland: Geisler continued to establish herself as one of the state’s best distance runners and has two more years to continue to thrive.
Leah Majorell, MSJ: Middle distance races can be a grind and Majorell thrived in those throughout the spring.
Maddy Perry, Fair Haven: Perry has shown her versatility, thriving in running events and doing the same in field events.
Patrick Stone, Fair Haven: Stone is an amazing asset in field events. He won the pole vault state title this spring for the Slaters and was top five in multiple throwing events.
Forest Garvin, Green Mountain: Garvin is great in throwing events for the state champion Green Mountain boys. He was second in the shot put at states this spring and will be one of the senior leaders next spring.
Karver Butler, Rutland: Butler was second in the 3000 meters at the SVL championships this spring. He’s been a standout since he entered high school and has one more year to leave his impression.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH