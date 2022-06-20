The Class of 2022 is turning its tassels this month, but there’s a group of young, talented athletes still in the process of writing their high school sports stories.
We’ve seen many underclassman athletes shine throughout the spring, displaying how bright the future of athletics is in the area.
Here’s a sampling of underclassmen that have made an impact during spring season from the schools in the Rutland Herald coverage area. This is isn’t a comprehensive list, just a bunch who’s play caught my attention.
Tyler Weatherhogg, Rutland: A jack of all trades for the Rutland baseball team, who can play outfield, infield and pitch, along with having a quality eye at the plate.
Carson Babbie, Fair Haven: Small in stature, but not small in talent, Babbie will go all out in the outfield to make a play and his bat has continued to get better.
Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley: Beayon really started breaking out during Legion ball last year and it continued this spring. His bat is one of the best around and he could be the ace of the pitching staff next year with Fraser Pierpont graduating.
Carson Clark, Springfield: This kid possesses a ton of power for a freshman. His bat will dazzle Cosmos fans for the next three years.
Tanner Swisher, Green Mountain: Another freshman who made an impact right out of the gate in his high school baseball career.
Andrew Bailey, West Rutland: A true gamer, he doesn’t back down from any challenge. He showed his poise in a one-hitter in the playoffs. Westside is in good hands with him as a leader of their renaissance.
David Franzoni, MSJ: Another freshman with talent well beyond his years. Coach Mike Callahan always had great things to say about his talent and work ethic.
Aaron Brock, Proctor: Just an eighth-grader, he looks like a building block of a young Proctor team. He never seemed afraid of the big moment.
Craig Baptie, Poultney: A workhorse who has gained plenty of experience, he should be a leader of next years’ Blue Devils as a senior.
Katelyn Velde, Rutland: A great defender and high energy player for a Raiders team that made a big jump this season.
Ryleigh LaPorte, Otter Valley: Another great defender in the outfield. Her speed and bunting ability are to huge weapons for the Otters.
Alexis Secoy, Mill River: On a Mill River team light on experience, she has some and that is only beneficial to the team’s development.
Tori Raymond, Fair Haven: The Slaters lost one of the best pitchers around to graduation, so freshman Raymond and her fellow pitchers had a tall task this year. She proved she’s a key piece moving forward.
Peyton Guay, West Rutland: Power hitting and steady pitching, Guay was a big factor in the Golden Horde winning a Division IV title this spring. She is one of many standout underclassmen on a team that had no seniors this season.
Rhi Lubaszewski, Proctor: This girl has so much power. She broke onto the scene last year and built on it this spring with another spectacular year.
Abby Williams Green Mountain: Another girl who can flat out hit the softball. She and pitcher Brie Howe-Lynch are a great battery for GM as well.
Kate DeBonis, Poultney: Filled some big shoes taking over in the circle this season and she answered the call on another great Blue Devils team.
Jill Muther, Springfield: Muther brings plenty of experience and should be a leader on next years’ Cosmos team.
Patrick Cooley, Rutland: A standout in hockey, he’s pretty good with a lacrosse stick in his hand too. The Raiders have a great goal-scoring score to build on with him and freshman Ethan Wideawake.
Jarrett Kelley, Rutland: A hard-worker in the cage for Rutland, he comes up with big saves in crucial moments.
Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland: What sport is she not good at? Bellomo is great on draw controls, can pass it well and can score. Tough to ask for much more.
Loretta Cooley, Rutland: She took on a bigger offensive role this season and thrived. With some key pieces graduating, her role will only increase.
Eli Rosi, Rutland: Rosi isn’t as experienced in tennis, but caught on fast. He could be in line for one of the top singles spots in the Rutland lineup next year.
Anna Gallipo, Rutland: Just a sophomore, Gallipo’s talent has grown in two seasons. The Raiders are losing some big pieces, so similar to Rosi, her role could be as important as ever next season.
Erin Geisler, Rutland: These Geisler kids are super fast, if you weren’t aware. Geisler, a freshman, broke onto the high track scene this year and has a fruitful career ahead of her.
Eben Mosher, Green Mountain: Three individual state titles speak for themselves. Just like his older brother, Mosher is cut out of a different cloth.
Noah Beayon, Fair Haven: Beayon proved to be one of the top short-distance runners in the state this year and won a pair of state titles for his efforts.
