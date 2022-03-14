Something I love to watch every season is what young player is going to come onto the scene and establish what's in store for the next few years for a program.
It could come in the form of a freshman phenom or a player taking the next step and into a bigger role on the team.
We've seen plenty of athletes make that type of impact in local sports.
Here's a sampling of the elite underclassmen talent that have shined this winter. This is in no way a comprehensive list of difference-makers, just some underclassmen that have caught my attention.
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven: Ramey continued to build on a career that will be long remembered once he's done wearing the navy blue and white. Hitting 1,000 career points is all but guaranteed if he's healthy next year.
Eli Pockette, Rutland: Pockette comes though in big moments time after time for the Rutland boys basketball team. Look at his game-winner in the playoffs against Essex for proof.
Luke DelBianco, Rutland: DelBianco has some of the best hands from a post player you'll find. He's a tough cover given his size and he's only getting better.
Owen Traynor, MSJ: Traynor looks to be the offensive leader in the coming years after the Mounties lose some really strong senior talent.
Dezmond Krakowka, MSJ: Krakowka, a freshman, has all the tools to be a special player for MSJ. With a little bit of refining and experience, the sky is the limit.
Logan Letourneau, Otter Valley: His older brother was a key piece of the Otters for years and he also looks to be a building block in Brandon. With key seniors leaving, he'll have a big role next year.
Ryan Smith, Mill River: Smith was a model of consistency for a Mill River team that was in desperate need of a leader to take charge on the court.
Eben Mosher, Green Mountain: Mosher's size can be tough to deal with. He'll be a big piece to the puzzle next winter.
Bryson Bourn, Proctor: Bourn took on a much larger role this year and thrived. He's one of the best around at attacking the basket.
Tanner Gintof, Springfield: Gintof took a massive step forward this year in terms of his role. With him leading the charge, there could be more wins in the Cosmos' future.
Garrett Owens, West Rutland: I love Owens' motor. He plays hard every minute he's on the floor and it's infectious for teammates.
Marcus Lewis, Poultney: There are a handful of really intriguing young players on the Blue Devils, but Lewis was a guy who really broke out this year. Good things are ahead for his senior season next winter.
Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland: Bellomo really took her game to a new level this year and to me it all came down to confidence. Her shot was much improved and she wasn't afraid to let it rip.
Brittney Love, Fair Haven: There are a bunch of great young players for the Slater girls, but Love was someone who really stepped up this year. A standout soccer player, she showed she can be pretty special on the basketball court too with her job running the point. Another player with an endless motor.
Elena Politano, Otter Valley: Politano really improved this year and seemed to take on a larger offensive role as the season progressed. The program is in good hands with the likes of her and Emily Peduto, among others, returning next year.
Cheyenne Hoyle, Mill River: Hoyle's role has continued to grow just as the Minutemen have. She has a couple years of varsity experience now and that will serve her well.
Karen Vargas, Green Mountain: Vargas is part of a young core that will lead the Chieftains into the post-Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrrell era. She continues to break out as a future cornerstone.
Macie Stagner, Springfield: Stagner had a dream freshman hoops season for the Cosmos. She wasn't afraid of big moments and embraced them at every turn. She's in for a special career the next three years.
Peyton Guay, West Rutland: Guay just keeps getting better and better. She can hit the 3, drive to the basket and is a pest defensively. What can she not do? A truly special talent that is only a freshman.
Haylee Rivers, MSJ: Talk about a tough cover on the block. Rivers' height is tough to deal with for any opponent. She grabs rebound after rebound and her offensive game continues to expand.
Isabel Greb, Proctor: The Phantoms are losing a very strong senior class, so Greb will be a crucial piece next winter. She's already shown flashes of her ability to take over games.
Kait DeBonis, Poultney: DeBonis was a consistent presence for the Blue Devils this year and only seems to be getting better. I'm excited to see even more improvement heading into next season.
Addison Hubert and Elizabeth Cooley, Rutland: I couldn't break these two up because one is just as important as the other. Just sophomores, they looked right at home on the top forward line for the Raider girls hockey team with senior Izzy Crossman.
Sierra McDermott, Rutland: McDermott is only getting better in goal, a role she was thrust into last season.
Patrick Cooley and Cam Rider, Rutland: Another forward duo that I couldn't break up. With these two leading the charge, there could be some special hockey ahead for a Rutland boys team that is young but hungry.
Josh Kennedy, Fair Haven: A key cog in the Slaters' championship team this winter. With two big graduation losses coming, he'll be a leader on the squad next year.
Hagen McDermott, Poultney: One of the best snowboarders in the state, just as a sophomore.
Karver Butler, Rutland: A standout on the track as well, Butler is just as impressive on skis. With Rutland set to lose a big senior class, the sophomore will have a big role next season.
Erin Geisler, Rutland: Geisler is just as impressive as her older brother on skis. She's established herself as one to watch the next three years.
Ben Cerreta, Rutland: Just a sophomore, Cerreta is one of the best in the state in Alpine skiing. His state meet wasn't what he hoped, but there are a few more years to get the result he's looking for.
Lauren Solimano, Rutland: Solimano is one of the more experienced girls alpine skiers for Rutland and is always a contender in southern races.
David Franzoni, MSJ: Franzoni has a big future ahead of him for the Mounties and showed flashes of what he can do.
Berkley Hutchins, Green Mountain: There are many standout track and field athletes and Hutchins is one of them. She finished third in the shot put at the state championship meet in February.
Trey Lee, Fair Haven: Lee is talented just like his older brother Dylan was. Lee was a match away from earning a state championship and will have two more shots to achieve that goal before he leaves Fair Haven.
Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley: Whitney was a podium finisher this year as a junior at states. A talented athlete in every season, he'll be a leader for the Otters next winter.
RHS and MRU cheerleaders: It's tough to single out an individual athlete in a sport that is so entrenched in teamwork. These athletes are having to maintain a standard of excellence, which brings a lot of stress with it. Yet, they come through every time.
