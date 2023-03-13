Pitchers and catchers began practices for Vermont high school baseball teams on Monday, meaning its a perfect time to put a bow on the winter season that just wrapped up.
In Rutland County, we only had a trio of teams win team state championships, with the Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams and West Rutland girls basketball team reaching the top of the mountain again. Individually, Trey Lee picked up a wrestling state championship.
Lee is one of the many underclassmen that put on display who talented they are this winter. Let’s look at a sampling of some of the top underclassmen athletes in the Rutland Herald coverage area. This isn’t a comprehensive list, just a bunch that stood out.
Peyton Guay, West Rutland: Guay reached 1,000 points as a sophomore and broke her own single-game scoring record twice. In a team filled with standout underclassmen, she is the head of the class.
Anna Moser, Rutland: Moser broke onto the scene this winter and proved to be the perfect complement at the guard spot for senior Karsyn Bellomo. She has skill and poise beyond her years.
Jasmine Evans, Rutland: Evans has to be the top rebounding player in the county, and arguably, the state. She broke a Patrick Gymnasium tournament rebounding record this season.
Lily Briggs, Fair Haven: Briggs is a standout on both ends for Fair Haven, providing offense but also tenacious defense. She’ll be a four-year varsity player next winter.
Isabel Greb, Proctor: Greb kept a Proctor team that lost a lot to graduation afloat this winter. She was never afraid of contact and lit it up offensively on most nights this winter.
Macie Stagner, Springfield: Stagner built upon her freshman breakout campaign with another standout year. She’s such a tough cover with her size at the guard spot.
Lauryn Charron, MSJ: Charron is as hard-working as they come on the block. Her and Haylee Rivers are among the best rebounding duos in the division and a good duo to lead the charge next winter.
Callie Spaulding, Green Mountain: Only an eighth-grader, Spaulding has proven there is a lot to like about the future of GM girls hoops. The Chieftains have a young core that could make some noise very soon.
Jacque Oberg, Poultney: Oberg really grew into a larger role in the post this winter for the Blue Devils. She figures to have a very key role in the coming two seasons as her game grows.
Chloe Kennedy, Mill River: Kennedy proved to be a solid building block for the future of a young Mill River girls basketball team.
Matelin LaPorte, Otter Valley: The Otters were very senior-laden this winter, but Matelin LaPorte provided a spark among those upperclassmen. She figures to have a bigger role moving forward.
Eric Swain, Rutland: Swain was as versatile as they come for the Rutland boys this season, showing the ability to play inside or out. His role only figure to grow.
Dez Krakowka, MSJ: Krakowka can take over games with his imposing size and touch around the rim. Only a sophomore, he’s just hitting his stride.
Joe Buxton, Fair Haven: Buxton really honed in his 3-point shooting this season and established himself as arguably Fair Haven’s go-to player next year with some key graduations.
Phil Bean, Fair Haven: Bean was as tough as they come on the block. He was the perfect complement to a guard-heavy Fair Haven squad that had an incredible season.
Logan Letourneau, Otter Valley: The Otters have lots of standout young players. Letourneau is never afraid of the big moment and wants to take the important shots.
Ryan Smith, Mill River: Smith is a stable force for the Minutemen, providing a great presence on the block and the ability to step out and hit a 3.
Tanner Swisher, Green Mountain: Swisher is relentless on defense and can light it up on the offensive end as well. He’s a do-it-all guard for the Chieftains.
James Gultekin, Springfield: Gultekin really broke out this year as sophomore. He’s got great touch from deep and figures to be huge in any future Cosmos success.
David Noel, West Rutland: Noel came into his own as the post pillar for a much-improved Westside team. There’s a lot of young Golden Horde talent wanting to make the most of next season after the hope this year brought.
Carter Crossmon, Proctor: Crossmon was the go-to guy for the Phantoms and thrived in the role. He has one more year left playing in the Proctor maroon.
Peyton Book, Poultney: Book took a big step forward this year as sophomore. With Marcus Lewis graduating, Book and Ryan Simons, among a few others, are going to be critical in Poultney’s success next season.
Cam Rider, Rutland: There were a lot of standouts for Rutland boys hockey, but it’s tough to top how clutch Rider was in crucial moments. He’s an emotional leader for RHS on the ice.
Noah Bruttomesso, Rutland: Bruttomesso continued to be a wall in goal this winter for Rutland. He has two more years in RHS red.
Arikka Patorti, Rutland: Patorti found the back of the net a handful of times this season for a rebuilding Rutland girls hockey team. She had a few others were critical in keeping the program alive amidst a numbers issue.
Erin Geisler, Rutland: Geisler had another impressive season skiing for Rutland. Running or skiing, it doesn’t matter. She succeeds.
Karver Butler, Rutland: Similar to Geisler, Butler is as great on snow as he is on land, running for Rutland.
Kyle Harned, Rutland: Harned established himself as one of the top Alpine skiers in the state, finishing four in giant slalom at states. Placing high on the leaderboard as par for the course this winter.
Ady Kinsman, Rutland: Kinsman was consistently one of the top RHS Alpine skiers on the girls side.
Toby Pytlik, Mill River: Pytlik was a standout on the snowboard this winter. He’s had a great sports year, also coming off a nice football season in the fall.
Trey Lee, Fair Haven: Lee got over the hump, winning his first individual high school wrestling title this winter. Lee was second at states last year.
Lincoln Wilcox, Otter Valley: Wilcox was a runner-up at states and competed in the New England championships in his first year with the Otters.
Emma Eckler, Fair Haven/MSJ: Eckler is an MSJ student, but shined for the Fair Haven bowling team, making the final four at individual states.
