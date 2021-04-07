Underclassmen are often in the student role, learning from their coaches and the experienced seniors who have been through the ups and downs of their sport.
Sometimes, they’re the ones being the teachers. Many have games on the court, the ice and on the slopes that are well beyond their years.
Let’s take a look at some of the non-senior winter athletes who were key to their team’s success and their future.
This is in no way a comprehensive list of the underclassmen that have made a major impact this winter. It’s just a sampling of athletes who have caught my eye.
Jack Coughlin, Rutland: Coughlin may be the best defensive player I watched this winter. His intensity on that end of the floor gave teams so much trouble.
Eli Pockette, Rutland: The jump in Pockette’s game from his freshman to sophomore year was eye-opening. Him and Coughlin make the Ravens a team to watch next winter.
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven: Ramey can do it all. He broke on to the scene as a freshman and continued his ascent as a sophomore. With his guard mates Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis graduating, the Slaters will be looking to him in a big way again next year.
Brandon Eastman, Fair Haven: Eastman found himself filling big shoes at center this year — literally. He displayed heightened toughness as the year went on.
Branden Rose, Green Mountain: Rose’s jump from a fringe varsity player to sixth-man for the D-III champion Chieftains was a big story in their run. He’ll have a larger role next season.
Andre Prunty, MSJ: Prunty has continued to get better as the years have gone on and gotten stronger to boot. His ability to come up with critical rebounds from his guard spot impressed me this season.
Levi Petit, West Rutland: Petit’s athleticism is eye-popping. A huge senior class is graduating for the Golden Horde. Petit will be asked to be the guy next year.
Carter Crossmon, Proctor: The moment wasn’t too big for this freshman. He stepped into a starting role for the D-IV champions and hit big shot after big shot.
Olivia Shipley, Rutland: Shipley’s height is a tough cover for any opponent. She started using her size a little more this year, a great sign for the future at Rutland.
Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland: Bellomo was the ideal role player around Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson this year, but she has the talent to be the lead guard.
Lily Briggs, Fair Haven: A freshman among a lot of seniors, Briggs showed the future of Slater hoops is still bright despite a big class turning their tassels this year.
Alice Keith, Otter Valley: This girl can do it all on the court and makes it look effortless. Otter fans have one more year to enjoy this uber-talented guard.
Emily Peduto, Otter Valley: Rebounding is the name of Peduto’s game and she displayed some deft touch offensively at times.
Kim Cummings, Green Mountain: The Chieftain girls are on their way up with underclassman talent itching to make an impact. Cummings broke out in a big way and will be front and center on an intriguing GM team next year.
Tiana Gallipo, MSJ: One of the silkiest left-handed 3-pointers you’ll see. When she gets going offensively, she really gets going.
Meghan Cole, MSJ: Gallipo’s 3-point running mate. They make for a tough pair of guards to cover.
Ellie Tracy, MSJ: A really underrated post player, Tracy is constantly battling for rebounds and position in the post. There’s plenty to be excited about with her and the two guards back next winter.
Emily Handley, Poultney: A constant threat to score in double figures, she figures to have an even more heightened role with Grace Hayes graduating this year.
Peyton Guay, West Rutland: This eighth grader is all she’s cracked up to be on the court. Active hands and a consistent jump shot, she’s got everything she needs to have a special career the next four years in Westside.
Maggie McKearin, Proctor: What can she not do? Her offensive game went to a whole new level this year, scoring more than 30 points multiple times and she can rebound to boot.
Isabel Greb, Proctor: They just keep on coming in Proctor. Greb is the next in the line of really talented girls hoopsters. She was the perfect complement to McKearin at the guard position this winter.
Izzy Crossman, Rutland: Crossman recently was named an all-star by girls hockey coaches in Vermont. She’s part of a strong junior class that would love to finish their high school career next year with a bang.
Sierra McDermott, Rutland: Stepping into goal for the first time, she looked like an old pro. McDermott was huge in getting RHS to the state semifinals and is part of a great freshman class. Expect some fun hockey at Spartan in the coming years.
Patrick Cooley, Rutland: Cooley showed he was ready for the high school game right off the bat. As a freshman, he was one of the Ravens’ top goal scorers.
Brady Geisler, Rutland: Geisler followed up his strong cross country running season with a just as successful cross country skiing season.
Annabelle Mahar, Rutland: The lone Rutland varsity girls Nordic skier this winter, Mahar is one to watch as she gets more experience at the high school level.
Lauren Solimano, Rutland: Just a sophomore, Solimano looks like the future on the slopes for the Raven girls.
