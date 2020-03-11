It’s a “now-or-never” mindset for the Rutland girls basketball team, which awaits a Division I semifinal game against undefeated Champlain Valley Union Thursday at 6 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium on the campus of University of Vermont.
Coming off a thrilling 31-29 win over defending state champion St. Johnsbury on Friday night behind 14 points and a jump shot with two seconds remaining from Rylee Burgess, Rutland seeks its 26th all-time playoff victory.
In the only contest between the two teams this year, the Redhawks (21-0) came away with a dominant 66-25 victory at the College of St. Joseph. The game was both team’s season opener.
With eight of its ten players scoring five or more points in the Dec. 14 game, CVU was led by junior Catherine Gilwee who chipped in 13 points and a made 3.
Leading Rutland (14-7) in scoring in the prior matchup was Kendra Sabotka with six points off of two 3-pointers.
The Redhawks, whose lowest margin of victory was an 11-point win against the Hilltoppers, cruise into their 24th all-time state semifinal game following a 66-31 win over Rice.
CVU is looking to reach the finals for the 10th straight season, and win its ninth state championship. The Redhawks most recently won the D-I title in 2017, completing a five-year reign of championship seasons, four of which were undefeated.
Rutland, 2-3 all-time in semifinal games, aims to win its second state championship in program history.
Thursday’s game only marks the third meeting in the playoffs between the Raiders and the Redhawks.
The first came in the 1973 quarterfinals, when CVU defeated then-undefeated (14-0) Rutland 48-18.
The Raiders evened the historical playing field against the Redhawks nine years later with a 46-39 win in the 1982 quarterfinals. Rutland eventually fell short by eight points to South Burlington in the semifinals.
The winner of this game will face off against either Essex (17-3) or Mt. Mansfield (15-5) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at UVM for the D-1 championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.