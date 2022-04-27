Mill River sophomore Matt Kennedy had his moment to shine in Wednesday's Unified basketball game against Rutland.
With the Minutemen down two, Mill River took the ball down the court as time was ticking down. One of the Minutemen partners found Kennedy and he let it rip from downtown. Through the hoop the ball went and soon after Mill River was celebrating a 43-42 win.
"I don't think he knew how much time was on the clock," Mill River coach Kim Maniery joked.
Kennedy led the Minutemen with 17 points, followed by Susan Benini with 15, Sidney Mozzer with six and Avery Burney with five.
Rutland was led by Kolby Mead who continued his impressive season with 18 points. Shelby Wortman had 10 points, Joan Miles had eight, Shaun Morton had four and Anthony Sabino had two.
Mead, coming off a 29-point outing the day before, scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter and had put Rutland ahead before Kennedy's game-winning 3.
Kennedy's shot was a moment in a day filled with them.
You could point to Burney's 3 earlier in the game that brought a smile to the crowd's faces. There was Benini losing her shoe and still driving to the basket and scoring. There was Rutland partner Trey Davine trying multiple times to find Mead with an end to end pass, but coming up a little long on his tosses, among so many more moments.
It's those moments that make Unified basketball special, moments that were sorely missed the last two years when the sport wasn't played given the pandemic.
"They've been itching to play," said Rutland coach Jason Cassarino. "Since August, when we came to school, they've been asking if we're going to have a season. They're psyched. This is awesome."
"It's all about cheering for the other team and cheering for our team," Maniery said. "It's been a rough two years not having it because this is what it's all about."
Ian Smith, Mill River's assistant coach, was someone who didn't get to finish his Unified career because of the lost seasons, but he gets to give back now with this current group.
"It's giving back to what he loved to do, so it's great to see that," Maniery said.
Unified basketball wouldn't be what it is without the partners that help facilitate play. Many of those partners are names that are quite familiar to Rutland County sports fans.
They have all had their moments to shine on the athletic field, but are willing to help others find their moment.
"The partners are there to help give everyone the opportunity to score a basket," said Maniery, who is also the athletic director at MRU.
Rutland High has a Unified sports physical education class.
"They're great. They know their role and their expectations," Cassarino said of the partners. "They know that these Special Olympic athletes, it's as important to them as their season. They love it."
Adrienne Weld teaches the Unified sports physical education class.
"She's the ringleader," Cassarino said.
Full disclosure, I originally had planned to cover the Rutland against Burr and Burton girls lacrosse game on Wednesday. I was excited for what would have been a heavyweight showdown with two of the best teams in the state.
I got a message early in the day that the game was being postponed, and while I can't wait to cover that game when it's rescheduled, I had to find a different way to spend my Wednesday afternoon. I decided why not give Unified basketball a shot instead.
I'm glad I did.
I had a smile on my face the whole time I was in the Rutland High gym Wednesday afternoon. I wasn't the only one who couldn't wipe a smile off their face.
Other Rutland Herald coverage area schools, like Otter Valley and Springfield have proud Unified programs as well, putting in the work to create moments for their athletes, and many schools outside of the area are doing the same with their teams.
Otters coach Brooke Kimball remarked earlier in the season about the sportsmanship in OV's opener against Mill River.
That mutual respect is what permeates the sport.
"It's the little things that some of these kids wouldn't be able to experience in varsity or JV high school setting," Maniery said. "Everybody cheers for everybody. I think everybody needs to come and experience a Unified game because it's going to change your outlook on what sports really should be."
