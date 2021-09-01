CASTLETON — It’s hard to say a five-goal differential in field hockey might have turned on a single goal but that might be the case in Union’s 5-0 victory over Castleton University in the season opener on Wednesday.
Union was clinging to a 1-0 lead but the Spartans were beginning to assert themselves. Castleton thought they had scored but had not. The Dutchwomen quickly moved down the field against little opposition with the Spartans still celebrating. Grace Krebs got the ball past CU goalie Hannah Frittenburg and suddenly when many thought a game was knotted at 1-1, it was 2-0.
The Spartans never recovered to get back down field, something that new coach Emily Lowell constantly warns her team against allowing to happen.
“That goal was heartbreaking,” Lowell said. “We talk about that when there is a mistake, you don’t let something like that happen.”
It enabled the Dutchwomen to go to halftime with a 2 -0 lead and they tacked on three more in the second half.
The Spartans were beaten by a very good Union squad.
“This is probably the most cohesive team I have had in the 10 years that I have been here,” Union coach Kelly Hartchetts said.
“We write the number 1 on our hands before each game.”.
It is a reminder that the Dutchwomen are one family.
“We started out very strong. It is a young team and we didn’t know what to expect,” Lowell said. “We had a lot of highs and lows.
“Our defense is very strong.”
She felt that Frittenburg in the goal, along with Madelyn Cote and Emily Harris had especially strong games defensively.
Kaitlin Bardellini was also outstanding for the Spartans on the attack.
“She never gives up,” Lowell said of Bardellini.
Harris is an electrifying player. She threatened to score several times and executed an air dribble that allowed her to weave through defenders.
“It is hard coming off a 5-0 loss but we’ll be there,” Lowell said.
Isabel Lubin got the Dutchwomen on the board on a penalty stroke with 6:36 left in the opening quarter. The stroke was awarded when Castleton was called for obstruction while Union was presented with a probably scoring opportunity.
Grace Krebs got the second goal. Lubin, Jill Bove and Sophie Ruhl knocked in the second-half goals for Union.
Lubin wound up with two goals and an assist.
The Spartans played well in spurts but the Dutchwomen held a 10-3 edge in penalty corners and had a 23-3 edge in shots.
Union goalie Heather Poisson had to make only two saves.
The Spartans play at Morrisville State on Friday and travel to Middlebury on Sept. 7.
“I am excited for the Middlebury game,” Lowell said of the team expected to be ranked No. 1 nationally.
“And I am excited about Morrisville. It is a team that has been at about the same level as us.”
NOTES: Lowell is an Otter Valley Union High graduate and another Otter Valley graduate once was the head coach of the Union field hockey team. Lacey French coached the Dutchwomen to a 78-83 record from 2002 through 2011. ... The Spartans have three road games before returning to Dave Wolk Stadium to face RPI on Sept. 14. ... Lowell had 33 career goals while playing at Castleton, ranking her ninth on the all-time list and just behind another Otter Valley graduate Kristy Pinkham with 38 goals at CU.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.