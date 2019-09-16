I recall the late Windsor football coach Dale Perkins telling me about how much fun the Hartford-Windsor football rivalry was. He had stories about Hartford students painting the Windsor goal posts in the Hartford school colors after nightfall.
Only about 13 miles of that ribbon of asphalt called Interstate 91 separate the communities and both were football towns.
They still are football towns but the rivalry ended some years ago. Hartford is in Division I, Windsor in Division III and they no longer meet.
The schools are in different divisions in field hockey, too, but that rivalry has all the pizzazz that the football rivalry once had. When the Yellow Jackets traveled to Hartford last week for the battle of unbeaten field hockey teams, the crowd was enormous.
Here is Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno's description of the crowd: "Four large sets of bleachers full. Plus overflow everywhere. More cars than I've ever seen. Several hundred anyway."
The game was a great advertisement for field hockey. Both teams left the field unbeaten after a 2-2 tie.
Those teams are 2-3 in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus state field hockey rankings with South Burlington still holding the top spot.
Interestingly, a Division I, Division II and Division III team occupy the top three spots.
Divisions mean very little in field hockey and three of them is too many with as few field hockey teams as we have in our beautiful little state.
But off the soap box and on with the rankings. Last week's ranking is noted in parentheses.
Tuesday's games were not played prior to the rankings.
1. South Burlington 4-0 (1) The Division I Wolves have two shutouts among their four wins.
2. Hartford 6-0-1 (2) Hard to believe the Hurricanes have already played half their schedule. Kennedy Mullen leads a high-powered attack that is averaging over four goals per game.
3. Windsor 2-0-1 (5) The Yellow Jackets have ended Bellows Falls' 58-game winning streak and played powerful Hartford to a stalemate on the Hurricanes' own field. Not bad. Early pick to net Division III crown.
4. Mount Abraham 3-0-2 (4) The D-II Eagles are 2-0 in meetings against Division I teams.
5. Stowe 3-0 (UR) Remember the legendary coach Bev Osterberg? How about Gretchen Scheuremann, who won the Honda Broderick Trophy playing for Northwestern University, field hockey's equivalent to the Heisman. How about the incredible 18 state titles. I don't know if the glory days are back in Raider Land, but getting out of the gate with two shutouts was a heck of a start. The Raiders are the biggest obstacle for Windsor in D-III.
6. Otter Valley 2-1 (3) Beating Rutland by two goals its last time out was impressive. Otters are a red hot D-II contender.
7. Colchester 3-2 (10) Lakers' only losses by a goal each to two pretty good teams, Mount Abraham and Mount Mansfield.
8. Mount Mansfield 2-2 (9) Wins over Colchester and Essex stand out.
9. Rice 2-3 (UR) The record isn't great but beating a pretty decent Essex team by three goals gets your attention.
10. Burr and Burton 3-2 (UR) and Rutland (3-3-1) (6) Two teams who are better than their records indicate. BBA has won its last three and Rutland has tough losses to quality teams like South Burlington, Hartford and Otter Valley. They play each other on Friday in Manchester so we'll let them break the tie on the field.
On the bubble: Spaulding, Essex, CVU, Lyndon and Missisquoi.
