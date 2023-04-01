CASTLETON — The Little East can be the Little Beast.
You don't have to tell Castleton women's lacrosse coach Jamie Blake. The University of Southern Maine smothered her Spartans 17-3 on Saturday in the Little East Conference opener for both teams.
"Our last two non-conference games have been at a little bit slower pace. This was a welcome back to the Little East," Blake said.
A 17-3 loss is never something a team wants to experience but there were some memorable moments for the Spartans including some individual accomplishments for Castleton's outstanding senior Lacey Greenamyre.
She reached the 100-milestone for career ground balls and also moved into seventh place all-time in program history for caused turnovers.
Greenamyre has always prided herself on being able to corral ground balls, going back to when she was playing for Middlebury Union High School.
"Ground balls is such a big piece of possession," Greenamyre said. "It is a big deal when you are playing at midfield."
Mush. The Huskies stormed out of the gate, building a 9-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
It was only 45 seconds into the second quarter when Raegan Bechand's goal pushed the lead to 10-0 which meant the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
The Spartans finally broke through on the first of two goals from Maddie Brasser. That made the score 11-1 at halftime.
Brasser's second goal made the scored 16-2 after three quarters.
Greenamyre scored CU's final goal early in the fourth quarter on a free position play.
Blake said her team made a defensive adjustment that enabled the Spartans to slow the Huskies attack after that nine-goal explosion in the opening period.
Basically, it allowed goalie Kate Opiela (seven saves) a much better look at USM's shots.
Rachel Shanks led the Huskies with four goals and now has a team-leading 36 on the season.
Emily Cloutier followed her with a three-goal output.
Madelyn Cote had two assists for the Spartans.
The Spartans jump back into the Little East wars on Friday at home against Western Connecticut.
WestConn will bring a 1-0 LEC record to Castleton after beating Rhode Island College 21-0 on Saturday.
The Spartans overall record dipped to 2-6 and the Huskies reached the .500 mark through 10 games.
NOTES: Greenamyre had two caused turnovers and now leads the team with 16 of them this season. ... Kimberly McCarthy was kept off the scoreboard but still leads the Spartans with 27 goals. ... Following the Western Connecticut game, the Spartans have a stretch of four road games in a row before returning home on April 26 against Plymouth State.
