CASTLETON — Tom Vesosky returned to the Castleton University diamond where he won a Vermont State American Legion baseball championship as a member of the Colchester Cannons.
Saturday was not about memories, though, for Vesosky. It was about the here and now as he collected six base hits in the doubleheader to help the University of Southern Maine to a sweep of Castleton, 7-5 and 8-4.
"He is a great hitter. His career here has been outstanding," Southern Maine coach Ed Flaherty said.
Vesosky also had a terrific catch in right field to rob Kannon Dush of a hit in the second game.
Both Castleton and the Huskies have qualified as one of the six teams to compete in the Little East Conference Tournament that begins on Wednesday at Rhode Island College. Castleton, the No. 6 seed, will play No. 1 seed RIC in the double-elimination event's first game on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
"It was definitely huge. Castleton is a good team and this is a huge morale boost for us going into the tournament," Vesosky said.
"It is very wide open."
"I think it is (wide open)," Flaherty said. "Castleton's first pitcher (Riley Orr) can compete with anyone."
Castleton coach Ted Shipley concurred that the tourney is up for grabs and he includes his own team among those that have a chance.
"I think all six teams do have a chance. We have yet to play our best, yet to play a real strong game all nine innings," Shipley said. "That's what we're after."
GAME ONE
USM 7, Castleton 5
There was plenty of drama in this one. Castleton had the tying runs on base in the bottom of the ninth when Tyler McLain hit a shot into the left-center gap.
USM center fielder Anthony Poole made a nice catch on the dead run for the game-ending out.
Had he not caught up to the ball, it would have scored Ryan Lawrence and Reece de Castro to tie up the game.
The Spartans had already flexed their extra-base power in the inning with Jackson Cardozo leading it off with a triple and Hunter Perkins with a double.
The Spartans scored three in the inning but the comeback fell just short.
Orr started the game and lasted 4.2 innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) while striking out three and walking two. His record dropped to 4-4.
Adam Winchell, Joe Voli and Sam Crawford followed Orr to the mound.
Owen Sullivan notched the win in relief. He was overpowering in his 3.1-inning stint. He struck out eight including six straight.
Reece de Castro, Jackson Cardozo and Lawrence had two hits apiece for the Spartans. Tyler McLain had a home run.
Vesosky led the Huskies with three hits and Cam Seymour added a home run and a double.
The game was scoreless heading into the fourth but the Huskies scored one in that inning when Arlo Pike singled home Jason Komulainen.
It could have been a bigger inning were it not for the double play turned in right fielder Jackson Cardozo. He caught a fly ball and gunned a strong throw to catcher Addison Schaub who applied the tag on Pike who had tagged up from third base.
SECOND GAME
USM 8, Castleton 4
The home run ball has been a centerpiece of Castleton's offense all season and Schaub had another in this game.
The Spartans have now hit 27 homers, more than they hit in the previous three years combined.
Yet, it was not enough as the Huskies overcame a 3-0 deficit.
The Spartans built that lead by scoring two in the second and one in the third. The two runs in the second came via Schaub's two-run blast over the left field fence.
They extended the lead in the third when Evan Keegan walked, stole second and raced home on Cardozo's single down the left field line.
The 3-0 lead looked somewhat comfortable the way that Castleton right-hander Aubrey Ramey was sailing along. He pitched shutout ball over the first four innings.
Ramey was helped by a spectacular catch by Dush in center in the third.
It unraveled for Ramey and the Spartans in the fifth when USM scored three runs. The inning was highlighted by Pike's triple and an RBI double from Jonathan Wilson.
When Ramey departed he had worked five innings, surrendered six hits and three earned runs.
The Huskies took a 4-3 lead into the seventh and that's when they did most of their damage, scoring four runs.
Brayden Howrigan, who had been so good out of the bullpen all spring, absorbed the loss.
The side-arming Lucas Francis picked up the victory in relief.
NOTES: If Castleton loses to RIC on Wednesday, the Spartans would plan an elimination game on Thursday at 9 a.m. Should Castleton upset RIC, they will play at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. ... Flaherty is in his 38th year coaching USM and reached the 1,000-victory milestone in 2019. ... The Spartans carried a three-game winning streak into the doubleheader and Howrigan had been credited with a save in all three games. ... USM takes a 17-17 (12-4 in the LEC) record into the conference tournament. The Spartans are 17-20 and 6-10 in the LEC.
