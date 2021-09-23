Undefeated girls soccer teams are falling faster than the leaves this time of year in Vermont.
Harwood handed reigning Division II champ U-32 its first loss with an 11-0 drubbing under the lights in East Montpelier. Rutland cruised to a 3-0 victory over previously unbeaten Middlebury, while Thetford suffered its first two defeats at the hands of Lake Region and Woodstock.
And for all the moving and shaking during the past week, a lot remains the same in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
In fact, the entire landscape is predictably familiar. The midseason dynamics in every division feature the same cast of characters near the top of the standings, followed by a big pack.
The Metro Division has produced the D-I champ during 19 of the past 20 years and boasts the cream of the crop again this season. Burr and Burton needed a Herculean effort to win it all in 2016, beating four Metro opponents in the playoffs. The Bulldogs shut out Essex in the playdowns before earning a double-overtime quarterfinal victory over Burlington. A scoreless semifinal match against CVU resulted in a penalty-kick shootout, which the Bulldogs won 4-2. They beat Colchester in another double-overtime thriller during the final.
Burr and Burton (3-3) makes the biggest plunge in this week’s rankings, dropping from fifth to a bubble team after suffering three straight losses. Rutland’s Camryn Kinsman scored in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs, boosting the Ravens’ stock following previous victories over Mount Mansfield and Middlebury.
D-I leader South Burlington (5-0) has not allowed any goals while finding the back of the net 19 times. The Wolves are trailed by three other unbeaten Metro giants: CVU (3-0-1), Colchester (5-0) and Burlington (3-0). Teams outside the Metro eyeing a heroic postseason run include BBA, North Country (4-0), Mount Anthony (2-2), Rutland (3-3), Spaulding (2-2) and Brattleboro (1-2-1).
A quick glance at the D-II rankings can be easily misleading because Rice (2-4) has played one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Green Knights fell short by one goal twice against South Burlington and will attempt to make the D-II final for the fifth straight year. They reached the title game as a No. 9 seed in 2019 and as the No. 5 seed last fall.
The Green Knights’ top competition this season could be the team it defeated in the 2019 championship: Harwood (5-0-1). The Highlanders opened the season with a 1-1 tie with Mount Mansfield and have outscored opponents 47-2 since then. Although HU is young defensively, it’s clear that the team could have ran up the score even more during its lopsided victories.
Every other team in D-II is crossing its fingers that Harwood and Rice will have to match up against each other in the quarterfinals or semifinals. Fair Haven (4-0-2) earned ties against Middlebury (4-1-1) and Woodstock (4-0-1), so all three of those sides are likely to be in the playoff mix as well. Lily Briggs (11 goals) and Brittney Love (nine goals) lead the Slaters. Montpelier (4-1) has zero seniors, four straight victories and one of the state’s premier scorers in Sienna Mills.
Stowe’s 5-0 record in Division III may not be surprising. But the defending champ’s success has been different from other title campaigns when they had one star scorer.
All-New England player Marley Hauser helped Stowe win its first crown in 2010, thanks to one of the most memorable playoff runs in Vermont history. Stowe ousted Hazen during a penalty-kick shootout in the quarterfinals and then required 20 penalty kicks to eliminate BFA-Fairfax in the semifinals. Goalie Hannah McNulty held Green Mountain scoreless during the championship and Mackensie St. Onge hit the game-winning PK during another shootout.
Star striker Darien Boerger scored in Stowe’s 2-1 victory over Oxbow in the 2015 final. Boerger scored both goals the following year during a 2-0 championship victory against Thetford. Last fall Stowe secured one-goal playoff victories over Paine Mountain, Thetford and Windsor before clobbering Vergennes, 4-0, in the title clash. The only non-Capital Division teams to win the D-III title in the last 25 years were Arlington in 2002 and Twin Valley in 2007. This year BFA-Fairfax (5-0) is a legitimate challenger after outscoring opponents 28-3.
Proctor (5-0) is seeking its 11th straight trip to the finals in Division IV and is led by Maggie McKearin, who’s scored 17 goals. The two-time defending champs outscored playoff opponents 23-2 in 2019. The Phantoms scored 81 goals last season and conceded five.
This time around the Phantoms have been barely tested while piling up 35 goals and allowing eight. Back-to-back matches Oct. 14 and 16 against MSJ (4-0) will help Proctor stay sharp before playoffs. Other quality teams lurking lower in the standings are Arlington (2-3), Rivendell (2-2-1) and West Rutland (3-2).
Here are the latest rankings before some key clashes Friday:
1. South Burlngton (5-0) Goals by Elsa Ostby and Ava Hamme guided the Wolves to Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Essex. South Burlington beat CVU in last year’s championship and will travel to play the Redhawks on Saturday.
2. CVU (3-0-1) Chloe Pecor found the back of the net twice and the Redhawks recorded 15 shots on goal during Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over Mount Mansfield. CVU has tallied 16 goals while allowing two.
3. Colchester (5-0) Ava Moore (two goals) had the hot hand Tuesday during a 3-1 victory over BFA-St. Albans. The Lakers are averaging nearly five goals per match and will host Burlington on Friday.
4. Burlington (3-0) Anna Diebold set up Brooks DeShaw for her second straight game-winning strike during a 1-0 victory over St. Johnsbury. The Seahorses outshot the Hilltoppers 13-2 and will have to do a better job finishing when they visit Colchester on Friday.
5. Harwood (5-0-1) The high-scoring trio of Tanum Nelson, Louisa Thomsen and Emma Ravelin make the Highlanders a nightmare to contain defensively. Harwood crushed Thetford, 7-1, on Thursday and will return to action Wednesday at Peoples Academy.
6. Rice (2-4) The Green Knights fired a dozen shots on target Tuesday against Vergennes, with goals from Autumn Carstensen, Keely Levering-Fisher and Cassie Beste sparking a 3-0 victory. The Green Knights also earned a 3-0 victory over Essex and face big tests in the upcoming days against Middlebury and Burlington.
7. Essex (2-2) The Hornets earned payback with a 1-0 victory over Rice and defeated Rutland by the same score. The Hornets will host Mount Mansfield on Friday night.
8. Rutland (3-3) The Ravens made their only finals appearance in 2006 and advanced to the semifinals for the fifth time in program history last fall. Rutland will attempt to continue its trend of pulling out close victories when it hosts Fair Haven on Friday.
9. Mount Mansfield (2-2-1) The battle-tested Cougars will be a difficult first-round opponent for any team in the playoffs. A draw with Harwood and shutout victories over Mount Abraham and Spaulding have been early-season highlights.
10. Stowe (5-0) The Raiders showed that they’re not invincible while holding on for 4-3 victories over Paine Mountain and Lamoille. A 3-1 victory over D-I Spaulding could be worth its weight in gold as Stowe attempts to maintain the top spot in D-III.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
DIVISION I
1. South Burlington (5-0) 2. CVU (3-0-1) 3. Colchester (5-0) 4. Burlington (3-0) 5. Essex (2-2)
DIVISION II
1. Harwood (5-0-1) 2. Rice (2-4) 3. Fair Haven (4-0-2) 4. Middlebury (4-1-1) 5. Woodstock (4-0-1)
DIVISION III
1. Stowe (5-0) 2. BFA-Fairfax (5-0) 3. Paine Mt. (3-2) 4. Thetford (2-3-1) 5. Leland & Gray (4-2)
DIVISION IV
1. Proctor (5-0) 2. Arlington (2-3) 3. MSJ (4-0) 4. Rivendell (2-2-1) 5. West Rutland (3-2)
