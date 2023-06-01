The Vermont Mountaineers baseball team is coming off a historic season in its franchise's history.
The Mountaineers made it all the way to the New England Collegiate Baseball League championship series and tied an all-time regular season wins mark for the league.
Vermont's in-state rival, the Upper Valley Nighthawks, didn't have that same success, missing the postseason, but were plenty competitive in a strong Northern Division.
Both squads are set to open their 2023 summer season next week. The Mountaineers have their opener on the road on Wednesday at the Mystic Schooners and they have their home opener on Sunday, June 11 against the Newport Gulls.
The Nighthawks open the season on the road on Wednesday at the Keene Swamp Bats. They have their home opener on Saturday, June 10 against the Mountaineers.
Let's take a look at some players to watch on the two Vermont-based squads in the 2023 season.
Ben Adams, Vermont: Adams, a junior, had a big breakout year as a reliever for St. Johns this spring with a 2.49 ERA in 19 relief appearances.
Nate Knowles, Vermont: Knowles was a workhorse on a very deep William & Mary pitching staff. He notched a 5-5 record and a 3.47 ERA, making a team-high 17 starts.
Nick McAuliffe, Vermont: McAuliffe was a standout reliever for East Stroudsburg, with a 2.51 ERA and three saves in 22 appearances.
Brandon McFall, Vermont: McFall is a returner to the Mountaineers. This spring, he had a 2.13 ERA as a graduate student right-hander at Tufts. His Jumbos teammate Aidan Tucker is also on the pitching staff.
Nolan Sparks, Vermont: Sparks, a junior right-hander, had the best season of his college career at Rochester with a 7-0 record and 2.78 ERA in 11 starts.
Nathan Waugh, Vermont: Waugh is a career .320 hitter in two seasons at Cornell, playing catcher. He belted six home runs this spring.
Luke Cantwell, Vermont: Cantwell is a big power threat. He had 14 home runs and a slugging percentage of .709 this year as a sophomore at Fairleigh Dickinson. His batting average went up way up this spring.
Tyler Cox, Vermont: Cox is a returner for the Mountaineers and has a career batting average of .380 in two seasons playing at Dartmouth College.
Evan Fox, Vermont: Another returner, Fox batted over .300 for the second straight season at Stony Brook. His power numbers have continued to improve, blasting eight homers this spring.
Nic Notarangelo, Vermont: Notarangelo and his Endicott teammates are in the process of trying to claim a D-III national title. He is a returning outfielder, who is batting .316 in 52 games going into the weekend's action.
Aaron Whitley, Vermont: Whitley has had an incredible four-year career at Rochester. He batted .377 this spring and hasn't batted below .347 in his college career.
Nate Stocum, Vermont: Stocum's calling card is his power. He blasted 13 homers this spring at Western Carolina.
Evan Byers, Upper Valley: Pitching in the highly-competitive SEC, Byers has posted an ERA of 1.20 in 22 appearances with Kentucky. The Wildcats were still alive in the NCAA Regionals going into the weekend.
Teddy Tolliver, Upper Valley: Toliver made 11 starts this spring at Lehigh, posting a 3.61 ERA. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
Carson Frye, Upper Valley: Frye has a career ERA of 2.44 through three seasons at Georgetown, establishing himself as a quality reliever.
Brandon Walker, Upper Valley: Walker played his high school ball at Kimball Union just 24 minutes down the road from White River Junction. He's a freshman in the process of establishing himself at Stetson University.
Kevin Bruggeman, Upper Valley: Bruggeman, a catcher, had the best year of his college career at Hofstra, batting .325 with 41 runs batted in, making 51 starts. He was one of four players on the squad with more than 60 hits.
Austin Beck, Upper Valley: Beck, a sophomore infielder, has a career batting average of .383 and has been a critical piece of Angelo State making its third straight trip to the Division II College World Series.
Steve Harrington, Upper Valley: Harrington can play first base and outfield and batted .350 with 46 RBIs for Hofstra this spring.
Dylan Palmer, Upper Valley: Another Hofstra standout, Palmer batted a team-high .369 this year as a freshman. One of his biggest weapons is his speed, swiping a team-high 23 bags.
Ryan Cesarini, Upper Valley: Cesarini made a massive jump as a sophomore outfielder at St. Joseph's University, batting .392 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.
Mason Maners, Upper Valley: Maners is a big power threat, hitting out 12 balls this year, but is more than just a home run hitter, batting .346, good for second on the Jacksonville State team.
Nick Monistere, Upper Valley: Monistere will provide versatility with his ability to hit and pitch. He batted .313 in 37 games and notched nine appearances on the mound with a 4.00 ERA for Southern Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.