The University of Vermont women’s basketball team has dreams of dancing. A spot in the big dance that is March Madness is just one game away.
Top-seeded UVM looks to capture a spot in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, hosting No. 2 seed University of Albany in the America East tournament championship game at Patrick Gymnasium.
The Catamounts are enjoying one of the best seasons in recent memory, entering Friday’s tournament title game with a 24-6 record and riding a 16-game winning streak which began with a Jan. 4 win against Bryant.
The last time UVM had a season like this was 2009-2010, where the Catamount went 27-7, winning the America East tournament for the second year in a row under head coach Sharon Dawley. Dawley left Burlington after that season to coach in her home state at UMass Amherst.
UVM is on its third coach since Dawley’s departure, but it seems like fifth-year coach Alisa Kresge has found the secret sauce to build a contender.
After last year’s 20-11 effort that ended in the conference semifinals, the Catamounts have arguably been the class of the America East this season, going 14-2 in the conference. One of those two losses came to their finals opponent, Albany, back in late December.
It’s tough to key in on one specific UVM player, given the balance the Catamounts possess.
Senior Emma Utterback leads the team with 13.8 points per game, also leading the team in steals and assists.
Six-foot-1 post player Anna Olson, a junior, follows with 11.8 points per game and has been UVM’s best rebounder all season long.
CVU product Catherine Gilwee has more than doubled her scoring average with 10.8 points per game and Delaney Richason adds 9.3 points per game.
Bella Vito isn’t much of an offensive threat, but provides plenty of rebounding for the Catamounts.
So far in the tournament, UVM has beaten Bryant 56-49 and UMBC 75-63.
Albany shared the regular-season conference title with UVM, also boasting a 14-2 record. The Great Danes have beaten UMass Lowell 59-51 and the University of Maine 72-64 en route to the conference title game.
Albany is no stranger to the pressure of this stage, having won the tournament title last winter and punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, where the Great Danes lost to No. 1 seed Louisville 83-51.
Kayla Cooper has really come on strong to lead Albany, averaging 15.2 points per game. In the semifinal win against Maine, she scored 23 points.
The Great Danes have a pair of Swedish players that can light it up as well. Helene Haegerstrand and Ellen Hahne average 14.6 and 11.7 points per game respectively.
There’s plenty of depth behind that big three. Morgan Haney and Freja Werth are both capable scorers, as are local New York State products like Lilly Phillips and Grace Heeps.
Tip-off for Friday’s final is set for 5 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium. The game will be televised on ESPNU and ESPN+.
