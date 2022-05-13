The America East Champion Vermont men’s lacrosse team – winner of a program-best 10 straight games – heads to College Park on Sunday for a noon meeting with No. 1 Maryland in the NCAA Tournament.
The game marks Vermont’s second straight trip to Maryland in the Big Dance. Last May, the Cats dropped a 17-11 decision to Maryland in their debut in College Park. Catamounts standout Thomas McConvey scored a team-high four goals and added two assists, while JJ Levandowski also added a hat trick.
Sunday’s meeting will be the third all-time between the teams, with the Terps holding a 2-0 advantage. Prior to last season, a 2007 clash was the only meeting between the two teams and current UVM coach Chris Feifs scored a goal for Maryland in that contest. The Cats did pick up a win over a Big Ten opponent this season, earning a 16-10 victory over Penn State in February.
Maryland is making its 19th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and 44th in program history. The Terps swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in dominant fashion, going 14-0 and scoring nearly 19 goals per game.
Maryland had six players drafted in Tuesday’s Premier Lacrosse League draft, including No. 1 overall selection Logan Wisnauskas. He is third in the country with an even six points per game and is the first Terp with over 300 career points. Teammate Brett Makar was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and face-off specialist Luke Wierman was named Big Ten Specialist of the Year.
Michael McCormack and McConvey each scored five goals and Ryan Cornell made 12 saves as Vermont stormed to its first NCAA Tournament victory Wednesday while coasting past Manhattan, 15-3. Tommy Burke was dominant at the face-off dot, winning 19-of-21 draws to go with a season-high 13 ground balls.
Manhattan scored the first goal of the game but the Cats responded with eight straight to take full control of the season’s final game at Virtue Field. A crowd of 1,611 was on hand for the contest, setting a new attendance record at Virtue for lacrosse.
McConvey continued to add to his single-season program-record for goals and now boasts 60 on the year. No other Vermont player has ever scored more than 50 goals in a season.
Coach Feifs won his 49th game at the helm of UVM and has the second-highest victory total all-time at Vermont. David Closterman (28 goals, 35 assists) and McConvey (13 assists) represent the first Catamount tandem each with 60-plus points in a season since 1997.
Eleven Catamounts earned 14 spots across the America East All-Conference teams. A program and conference record nine Cats earned First Team All-Conference status, headlined by Offensive Player of the Year McConvey and Defensive Player of the Year Cornell.
Closterman, Brock Haley, Will Jones, Jackson Canfield, Burke, Pat Murphy and Nick Alvitiwere all named to the First Team. Michael McCormack earned a spot on the Second Team, while Charlie Pope was UVM’s lone representative on the All-Rookie Team.
UVM finds itself in the thick of the national rankings in a number of categories. The Cats rank second in the country in man-down defense killing penalties at a .768 clip and they rank ninth in caused turnovers per game (9.61). Vermont’s scoring defense ranks third nationally, giving up 8.88 goals per game. UVM ranks 10th overall in assists per game (8.56).
Individually, Nick Alviti is 17th in the country in caused turnovers per game. Cornell ranks second in goals-against average and is seventh in save percentage. sits fourth in faceoff winning percentage. McConvey is ninth nationally with 3.33 goals per game and first in total goals.
All the action between the Catamounts and Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be broadcast on ESPNU.
