MANCHESTER — Vermont Fusion goalkeepers Erin Murphy and Jillian Currier were being put through drills by goalie coach Amir Pasic one morning last week at Eckhardt Field. They made sprawling saves and diving deflections.
Other times, the drill required them to dart out to cut down the angle, often getting a piece of the shot.
They were on their game in a way that only a former standout goalie could appreciate. Pasic earned the North Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honor while playing for coach John O’Connor at Castleton University. He amassed eight shutouts that season helping the Spartans to a 14-5-3 record.
Now, he wants to help Murphy and Currier get better, not only for the sake of the Vermont Fusion in the Women’s Premier Soccer League but, in Murphy’s case, for her upcoming final season with the University of Vermont.
Currier will not be returning for a fifth season at MCLA but was not ready to stop playing the game she loves.
“I have put so much time into it. I was not ready to give it up,” Currier said, giving options for remaining in the sport as things like “reffing or coaching.”
“There has definitely been a progression, improvement,” Pasic said.
“It is a different style of training than what they are used to so it is an adjustment.”
Murphy is in her third summer of playing for the Fusion and this is Currier’s first experience with the WPSL organization.
“It is a higher level than I thought it would be,” said Currier who is coming from an NCAA Division III school.
Murphy started 14 games for the Catamounts in 2022 as they went 4-9-3.
She believes this can be a far better season in Burlington.
“We only lost a couple of seniors I think that could make a lot of difference,” Murphy said.
She is doing her part in honing her goalkeeper skills with the Fusion, thriving on Pasic’s approach.
“Our training here is more individual,” Murphy said, with Currier echoing that sentiment.
“We are trying to put them in as many game-like situations as possible,” Pasic said.
Murphy can see the method bringing results.
“I have gotten better on balls in the air and on decision-making as a whole,” she said.
“Both goalkeepers have evolved greatly in our short time together, improving in all areas of their game,” Pasic said.
“It has been impressive to see Jill grow in confidence since joining. Erin has always played with a lot of confidence and I think that rubs off on Jill and the team as a whole.”
Murphy was playing behind an All-American goalie at the University of Buffalo. She wanted to be on the field and that led her to transfer to the University of Vermont.
She has had no regrets.
“UVM has been a great situation and a great environment,” Murphy said.
Murphy and Fusion/UVM teammate Olivia White hope to bring a lot more excitement to Virtue Field this fall. The Catamounts open the season on Aug. 17 at Boston University and on Aug. 20, Merrimack comes to Virtue Field for the Catamounts’ home opener.
A more immediate concern is putting an exclamation mark on the regular season against the Rhode Island Rogues on the road on Saturday.