VESTAL, N.Y. — The University of Vermont men’s basketball had its first spotless weekend of the season, sweeping Binghamton in dominant fashion.
On Saturday, a dominant first half pushed UVM to a 76-60 win and Sunday saw the Catamounts control from start to finish in an 84-44 triumph.
Junior Ryan Davis continued his strong start to the season with a double-double in the Saturday win, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
UVM jumped out to a 15-4 advantage, spurred on by a trio of Stef Smith 3s.
The Bearcats battled back to cut the lead to five with 5:44 in the half, but the Catamounts responded with a 9-2 run late in the half to go up by 14.
UVM opened up a lead as large as 21 in the second half. Binghamton cut that to 10, but the Catamounts finished out strong for the comfortable win.
Sunday’s game was UVM from start to finish. With the Catamounts up 10-8, UVM went on a 17-3 run and never were really pushed from there.
Tomas Murphy led the way with 13 points for UVM, while Isaiah Powell had 12 points.
Saturday’s win was Catamounts coach John Becker’s 125th conference victory in his career.
UVM moved to 5-3, while Binghamton continues to struggle at 1-10. The Catamounts host the University of Maine this weekend.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMaine sweeps NJIT
ORONO, Maine — While the UVM women’s basketball team was off this weekend, America East Conference-leading Maine was hard at work dispatching New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The Black Bears won 77-60 on Saturday and 74-51 on Sunday.
Windsor all-time leading scorer Olivia Rockwood had two rebounds and a steal on Saturday.
Conference leading scorer Blanca Millan eclipsed 20 points in both of Maine’s wins.
The Black Bears host UVM this weekend.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM, Maine split
BURLINGTON — Following Friday’s first win of the season, the UVM men’s hockey team fell to Maine 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
It was a rough start for the Catamounts as they gave up three first-period goals. A pair of those came on the power play, where UVM has struggled mightily throughout the season.
Eduards Tralmaks put Maine on the board first with 12:38 left in the first period. On a power play, Ben Poisson put a wrist shot on UVM goalie Tyler Harmon, which was saved, before a rebound off the post. On the third attempt, Tralmaks put the Black Bears ahead.
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored on the power play with 3:03 in the first and Adam Dawe put Maine up three with a goal about two minutes later.
The Catamounts responded well, outshooting the Black Bears 15-5 in the second period and got a goal from Simon Boyko.
JD Greenway upped Maine’s lead to three again, before Christian Evers buried a pair of goals in the third period.
Evers had four goals and five points across the two Maine games. He was named Hockey East Player of the Week on Monday.
UVM, 1-5-2, is set to play this weekend with an opponent to be determined. A schedule update from the Hockey East is slated to come out on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Cats down UConn
STORRS, Conn. — The UVM women’s hockey team pushed its winning streak to four with 2-0 and 3-2 wins against Connecticut Friday and Saturday.
Jessie McPherson became the first UVM goaltender to post back-to-back shutouts in her first two Division I collegiate games.
After a scoreless first period, the Catamounts broke through with 18:23 left in the second when Maude Poulin-Labelle netted her first goal of the season off a nice feed from Theresa Schafzahl. Corrine McCool had an assist as well.
In the third period, Kristina Shanahan found Ellice Murphy for a goal with 2:19 left in regulation.
McPherson had 26 saves in the win.
On Saturday, Schafzahl played hero for the Catamounts.
With 1:21 left in overtime, she received a feed from Poulin-Labelle in the slot. She made a nice move to get past a Huskies defender and faked a shot, before tapping her second goal of the day in for the UVM win.
UConn grabbed a goal in the first period on a power play, snapping the Catamounts’ perfect penalty kill percentage. The Huskies took advantage of another power play in the second period as well.
McCool cut the Huskies’ lead in half with a goal1:36 before the second intermission. Poulin-Labelle took a hard shot off an offensive faceoff, but it was stopped. The rebound trickled out and McCool was there to put it home.
Poulin-Labelle fed Schafzahl for the game-tying goal that forced overtime.
McPherson earned Hockey East Rookie of the Week and Poulin-Labelle earned Player of the Week after her four-point weekend. Poulin-Labelle is the top-scoring defenseman in the NCAA.
UVM, 5-1, plays this weekend against an opponent to be determined when the Hockey East comes out with its schedule update.
