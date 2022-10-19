BURLINGTON — The No. 10 University of Vermont men’s soccer team extended its winning streak to 11 games Tuesday night, earning a 3-0 victory over Dartmouth at Virtue Field.
The 2022 Catamounts are only the second team in program history to reach 11 straight wins. Vermont improves to 12-1-1 overall, while Dartmouth falls to 4-5-3.
The Catamounts recorded their seventh straight shutout and have scored 24 unanswered goals. Their winning streak includes a 3-0 victory at Siena, a 2-0 win vs. Binghamton, a 4-0 win at UMass Lowell, a 4-0 victory over Bryant, a 3-0 win over UMass and a 4-0 win over NJIT.
Vermont recently cracked the top 10 in the national rankings for the first time in program history. The only teams in front of the Cats are Washington (12-0-1), Kentucky (8-0-4), Duke (9-0-3), Syracuse (11-2-1), Sanford (7-1-4), Marshall (7-2-2), Portland (8-1-3), Maryland (7-2-4) and Xavier (9-0-5).
Goalie Nate Silveira registered three saves in his third straight clean sheet for the Catamounts against Dartmouth. The East Providence, R.I., native now has seven shutouts on the season.
“It was great to score three goals and give away none for this rivalry between us and Dartmouth,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “I’m proud of the guys and I hope our alumni are proud of us.”
Noah Egan opened the scoring for the Catamounts in the 27th minute on his second penalty-kick goal of the season. Matt Black drew the initial foul in the box, committed by Dartmouth goalkeeper Costi Christodoulou (six saves).
Garrett Lillie doubled the Vermont lead in the 37th minute with his first tally of the season. The fifth-year senior headed a cross from Sebastian Gebhart over the head of Christodoulou for the 2-0 marker. Jacob Vitale was credited with a secondary assist on the goal. Lillie is the 12th different goal scorer for the Catamounts this season.
UVM added an insurance goal in the second half when Alex Nagy netted his fifth goal of the season. Ymir Mar Geirsson sent a cross to Max Murray inside the box, where he directed a header that found Nagy on the doorstep for the tally. Vermont outshot Dartmouth 17-6, holding a 9-3 advantage in the second half.
The Catamounts will travel south to Catonsville, Md., for an America East matchup with UMBC on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
